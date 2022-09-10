Read full article on original website
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes
The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.
BBC
Queen's funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend
The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
BBC
Fireball in night sky likely to have been space junk
A fireball seen shooting through the skies from Scotland and Northern Ireland was likely to have been space junk, experts have said. Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" across the UK skies at around 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Procession brought back memories - William
Prince William said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. The Prince of Wales said it had been "challenging", as he and his wife Catherine viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his brother...
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
BBC
Cumbrian soldier predicted role in Queen's coffin procession
A soldier from Cumbria who escorted the gun carriage transporting the Queen's coffin had once told her family she would carry out the duty. Gunner Rosie Smith, 19, was the middle rider involved in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The former Oxenholme Pony Club member is part...
BBC
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Jury told of blood-curdling scream
A "blood-curdling scream" was heard on the night a mother and son disappeared more than 45 years ago, the High Court in Inverness has been told. William MacDowell, 80, has been accused of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae. He denies the charges and his lawyers have...
