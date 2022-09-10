ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz411

Emmys: Watch the Great Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing Acceptance Speech for “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph just won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role on the ABC hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” and she deserves another Emmy for her acceptance song/speech that brought the crowd to its feet. Sheryl belted the Dianne Reeves song, “Endangered Species,” which then prompted host Kenan Thompson to call her rendition, ‘unreal and unbelievable’ and left Lizzo stunned.
UPI News

Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian sees herself dating a scientist, doctor or attorney in the future. The 41-year-old television personality confirmed she's single following her split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Kardashian said she's "not looking" for...
Showbiz411

“Blonde” Director Andrew Dominik On Marilyn Monroe’s Life and Trippy Film: “To me, it’s all fiction”

“Blonde” had its Hollywood premiere last night at the TCL theater. Writer/Director Andrew Dominik addressed the packed crowd. “We’ve been chasing Marilyn’s ghost around Los Angeles. We got close to Marilyn. We shot in the actual apartment she lived in with her mother, we shot in the house she died in. Might be a strange thing to do in a film that is admittedly fictional but to me it’s all fiction. It’s very difficult to step outside of our fears and desires and sink into their own violation. All of us are telling ourselves the story of what’s happening, I’m doing in right now at this very moment, That is perhaps the real subject of this movie.”
Page Six

Erika Jayne slams Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘evil’ comment: We can ‘unmask’ her ‘ugly’

Erika Jayne invited Jennifer Lawrence to come “mix it up” with the “Housewives” after the actress called her “evil.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, shrugged off Lawrence’s insult during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday. “You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” she continued. Andy Cohen laughed at the...
Showbiz411

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire in the Trailer for “Babylon” from “La La Land” Director

Here comes “Babylon” from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle. The trailer features Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, and if you look closely, Tobey Maguire. The much anticipated film has a huge cast and a strong pedigree, with lots of award winners above and below the line. Paramount is releasing it with strong hopes for Oscar gold. I’m psyched. After “The Fabelmans” and “Empire of Light.” we need some Best Picture contenders.
