Showbiz411
Emmys: Watch the Great Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing Acceptance Speech for “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph just won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role on the ABC hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” and she deserves another Emmy for her acceptance song/speech that brought the crowd to its feet. Sheryl belted the Dianne Reeves song, “Endangered Species,” which then prompted host Kenan Thompson to call her rendition, ‘unreal and unbelievable’ and left Lizzo stunned.
Showbiz411
Harry Styles Left Girls Weeping Outside Movie Toronto Premiere, But Critics Lukewarm About “Policeman”
There’s no question that teenage girls are Wild about Harry Styles. They lined the streets around the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto yesterday to catch a glimpse of the pop star. When I mentioned to a 20 year old volunteer that it was like Beatlemania, he looked at me blankly. What the heck is that?
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Golden Globes NBC Return to Be Announced This Week, But Group Couldn’t Pull off Toronto Party
The Golden Globes are returning to NBC. I’m told the announcement will be made soon that the Globes will air on Tuesday, January 10th, just five days before the Critics Choice Awards. The Globes have faced two years of scrutiny, investigation, and changes. They recently added 103 voters– not...
Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian sees herself dating a scientist, doctor or attorney in the future. The 41-year-old television personality confirmed she's single following her split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Kardashian said she's "not looking" for...
Showbiz411
Toronto: Colin Farrell, Olivia Colman Set Up for Oscar Buzz at Back-to-Back Searchlight Screenings
Just when you thought Fox Searchlight would just be a legacy, Disney Searchlight is back in the Oscar race. Yesterday, the now slimmed down to one name– just Searchlight-debuted back to back hits at the Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto. “Empire of Light” directed by Sam Mendes has...
Showbiz411
“Blonde” Director Andrew Dominik On Marilyn Monroe’s Life and Trippy Film: “To me, it’s all fiction”
“Blonde” had its Hollywood premiere last night at the TCL theater. Writer/Director Andrew Dominik addressed the packed crowd. “We’ve been chasing Marilyn’s ghost around Los Angeles. We got close to Marilyn. We shot in the actual apartment she lived in with her mother, we shot in the house she died in. Might be a strange thing to do in a film that is admittedly fictional but to me it’s all fiction. It’s very difficult to step outside of our fears and desires and sink into their own violation. All of us are telling ourselves the story of what’s happening, I’m doing in right now at this very moment, That is perhaps the real subject of this movie.”
Showbiz411
Emmy Winners: HBO Reaps Rewards as “Succession,” “White Lotus,” “Hacks,” “Euphoria” Take Top Honors
For HBO, Emmy Awards night was a sweet, sweet set of victories. “Succession” won Best Drama, “White Lotus” Best Limited Series, Jean Smart for Best Actress in a Comedy– “Hacks”, plus a raft of other awards. HBO put together around 29 wins including...
Erika Jayne slams Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘evil’ comment: We can ‘unmask’ her ‘ugly’
Erika Jayne invited Jennifer Lawrence to come “mix it up” with the “Housewives” after the actress called her “evil.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, shrugged off Lawrence’s insult during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday. “You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” she continued. Andy Cohen laughed at the...
Showbiz411
Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire in the Trailer for “Babylon” from “La La Land” Director
Here comes “Babylon” from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle. The trailer features Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, and if you look closely, Tobey Maguire. The much anticipated film has a huge cast and a strong pedigree, with lots of award winners above and below the line. Paramount is releasing it with strong hopes for Oscar gold. I’m psyched. After “The Fabelmans” and “Empire of Light.” we need some Best Picture contenders.
Showbiz411
Eric Clapton’s Weird Anti-Vax Stance Has Hurt Ticket Sales: Plenty Available for NY, Boston Shows This Week
Eric Clapton’s coming to town. So far, no one cares. Clapton has a show in Boston on the 16th, and then back to back shows in New York at MSG on Sunday and Monday. Ticketmaster’s maps reveal seas of blue for all three shows. And not just in the resale market. This is the primary sales. The tickets are largely unsold.
Janis Ian Cancels Farewell Tour Due to Vocal Scarring, Says “Unlikely I’ll Ever Sound Like Myself Again”
Folk singer and songwriter Janis Ian was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her farewell tour after laryngitis she contracted earlier in the year left recent scarring in the folds of her vocal cords. Ian’s condition, which is generally difficult to treat, has made it difficult for the artist...
Showbiz411
Emmy Awards Trounced in Ratings by Football, Not a Surprise as Network Shows Ignored Again
The 2022 Emmy Awards, you may have heard, were a gigantic ratings disaster. The NBC show on Monday night scored just 5.924 million viewers, the smallest ever audience. But what did anyone expect?. Monday Night Football was shown not just not on ABC but over at ESPN as well. Their...
