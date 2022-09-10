Read full article on original website
Could summer be over early, Bakersfield? Overnight lows provide a clue
It may be hard to believe that the valley's long, hot, blast-furnace summer could really be over, especially coming off one of the most brutal heatwaves in recent memory. One sure sign that a change is coming is how cool it’s expected to get overnight.
Death of avid cycling enthusiast has family and riding community in mourning
Cancer survivor Jim Lackey believed cycling saved his life, and gave him a life worth saving. But Lackey also knew that cycling could kill him, and when he broke his collarbone in a fall last June, his told his wife he would hang up his bike if he suffered another accident.
'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Housing Authority celebrates opening of 22nd Street Lofts
The Housing Authority of the County of Kern celebrated the grand opening of a senior apartment complex three years in the making with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield. At the intersection of 22nd and Q streets stands the latest addition to the area’s affordable housing supply, 19 units plus...
State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway
Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy. State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes...
BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation
Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism
Statements made Sunday at a Bakersfield church gathering of people running for local school board seats have raised concerns that officials there may have helped recruit, endorsed and solicited campaign contributions on the candidates' behalf in potential violation of the congregation's federal tax-exempt status. A video recording of the event...
