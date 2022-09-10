ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Housing Authority celebrates opening of 22nd Street Lofts

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern celebrated the grand opening of a senior apartment complex three years in the making with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield. At the intersection of 22nd and Q streets stands the latest addition to the area’s affordable housing supply, 19 units plus...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway

Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy. State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
Bakersfield Californian

Church gathering of school board candidates draws criticism

Statements made Sunday at a Bakersfield church gathering of people running for local school board seats have raised concerns that officials there may have helped recruit, endorsed and solicited campaign contributions on the candidates' behalf in potential violation of the congregation's federal tax-exempt status. A video recording of the event...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

