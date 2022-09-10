Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream 25th Anniversary Studio Ghibli Concert Free Online
Cast: Joe Hisaishi Naoya Fujimaki Takaaki Fujioka Masako Hayashi Ayaka Hirahara. Concert held on August 4, 5 and 6, 2008 at the Nippon Budōkan hall in Tokyo to commemorate both the Japanese theatrical release of Ponyo (2008) and the 25 years of musical collaboration between composer Joe Hisaishi and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Last Exit to Brooklyn Free Online
Cast: Stephen Lang Jennifer Jason Leigh Burt Young Peter Dobson Jerry Orbach. A gritty Brooklyn story about union corruption, violence, taboos and social norms. The stories told are of the sailors, the prostitute, the union bosses, the hooligans and the gay community set in the early 50s. Is Last Exit...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Giovannona Long-Thigh Free Online
Cast: Pippo Franco Edwige Fenech Gigi Ballista Riccardo Garrone Francesca Romana Coluzzi. When a judge shuts down a high profile cheese factory for violating pollution standards, the owner bribes a monsignor to fix the problem. After they discover the judge has a predilection for married women, the owner employs a prostitute to pose as his wife in an attempt to seduce the judge.
Netflix’s ‘Santo,’ an Occult Crime Actioner, Broken Down by Carlos Lopez, Vicente Amorim, Bruno Gagliasso (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix is readying the debut of crime original “Santo,” which bows Sept., 16, marking a new milestone for the U.S. streaming giant – its first fiction project shot between Spain and Brazil, two of its key overseas markets. A major undertaking, the series packs experienced partners and behind-the-camera talent. Produced by Nostromo Pictures (“Through My Window”) with support from Prodigo Films (“Invisible City”), the eight-episode series is created by Carlos López (“La Embajada”) and directed by Vicente Amorim (“Yakuza Princess”), an auteur who has consolidated in the last few years as one of Brazil’s foremost action series helmers, having been attached to direct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is One of the Best Anime of the Year, Says Critics
After its release this week, Netflix and studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is already being called the best anime of 2022 by critics and fans alike. One of those who lavishly praised the show is popular anime YouTuber Gigguk whom you may also know as one-third of the Trash Taste podcast.
epicstream.com
What Are Yousuke’s Powers in Uncle From Another World?
In Uncle from Another World, Yousuke Shibazaki was transported to a fantasy world, and when he woke up from a coma 17 years later, his nephew, Takafumi Takaoka, found out that Yousuke gained magical abilities from his time in the other world. So, what are Yousuke's powers?. When Takafumi discovered...
Comments / 0