Arizona State

David Carreras
5d ago

I never believe any polls , they are always bias ,no matter what they say they to make it sound like they evened out the playing card. VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED Blake Masters, KARI LAKE are your best people for the job to make America Great Again.

arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines

Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Katie Hobbs Officially Declines to Debate Kari Lake

After the Arizona Clean Elections Commission rejected Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ proposal for dueling town halls with Republican gubernatorial opponent Kari Lake, Hobbs has officially declined a formal debate. “We must respectfully decline the invitation,” said a statement from the Hobbs campaign. “Secretary Hobbs remains willing...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Sees Record Number of Jobs in the State

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) revealed Monday that efforts to work with companies and bring jobs to Arizona have paid off, resulting in the most jobs seen by the organization in a single year. “For the second year in a row, Arizona economic development efforts broke records. During the 12-month...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

State Rep. David Cook Expresses Support for Mining Projects in Arizona

Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service Monday, sharing his full support for mineral exploration and mining projects in rural Arizona. “Mining in Arizona creates not only much needed jobs for our rural communities but a wealth for the Arizona and National Economy,”...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gage Skidmore
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Katie Hobbs’ Education Plan Bashes School Vouchers

Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, running for Arizona’s highest office, released an education plan that bashes school vouchers and calls for tighter restrictions on charter schools. “Katie continues to oppose the universal expansion of school vouchers. As governor, she will work to roll back universal vouchers, which the...
ARIZONA STATE
#Arizona Senate#Nine Percent#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The U S Senate#Masters#Arizonans
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

September 15, 2022

The West Virginia legislature approved a sweeping measure Tuesday that would allow abortion only in cases of medical emergencies, rape, and incest. The bill (HB 302) passed in the state Senate, 22-7 and the state House, 77-17, and has been sent to the desk of Governor Jim Justice (R-WV). A...
HEALTH
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Kari Lakes abortion stance in question by Arizona doctors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona doctors are begging republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be clear about her stance on abortion ahead of the general election. They say it’s harmful to Arizona voters to not have an honest viewpoint on abortion from a candidate in the race to run the state of Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

