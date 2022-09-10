ECU Notes: Clinic a ‘Global Center of Excellence’ in treatment of inflammatory disease

An East Carolina University clinic is gaining international recognition for its efforts to tackle a bedeviling systemic inflammatory disease that affects an unusually high number of people in eastern North Carolina.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that causes granulomas, or clumps of immune cells, to develop in any organ in the body, though the lungs, skin and eyes are most commonly affected. The cause of sarcoidosis is unknown but there are indications that external conditions like allergens, bacteria, viruses and other exposures may trigger disease in genetically predisposed individuals.

Fewer than 200,000 people in the United States have sarcoidosis, making it relatively rare. But there is an abnormally high incidence and prevalence of sarcoidosis in eastern North Carolina.

“The disease predominantly affects African American women and tends to be more severe in patients of lower socioeconomic status,” said Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, a pulmonary and critical care physician and assistant professor at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, who serves as the director of the Sarcoidosis Center at ECU.

Sarcoidosis is not usually fatal, with a mortality rate of about 5%, but North Carolina is in the top five states where patients die of the disease.

Recent work by a group of ECU researchers revealed that sarcoidosis mortality in eastern North Carolina is well above national statistics and that eastern North Carolina has the highest death rates of those diagnosed in the state. Black North Carolinians have five times the mortality rate than the general population of sarcoidosis patients, and Black women in the region are 12-13 times more likely to die as a result of the disease than their white counterparts.

“We do think that it has to do with a gene-environment interaction,” Obi said. “So, patients who have some genetic predispositions are exposed to certain things in the environment: rural-living exposures, farming, animal breeding, metalworking and smoke exposures.”

The establishment of the Sarcoidosis Center at ECU was significant for the mostly rural, 29-county region of eastern North Carolina it serves, as the need has been much greater than originally anticipated.

Obi initially estimated that a three-month timeframe would result in 50-60 patient visits. However, a recent review of patient charts showed that it takes less than a month for the center to welcome that many patients.

“Unfortunately, sarcoidosis seems to be a disease where you do have an intersection of race and socioeconomic status, what I call the double-whammy,” Obi said. “But when you also add on that it affects African American females more, that is the triple whammy — race, gender and socioeconomic status.”

Obi said the center’s patients receive the best quality of care possible from a dedicated team of health care providers, collaborators and clinic staff.

International experts in the field agree.

In November 2020, the executive committee of the World Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) named the Sarcoidosis Center at ECU as one of 45 global centers of excellence. A sarcoidosis clinic achieves Center of Excellence status by having a multi-disciplinary team of medical experts that focuses on research of the disease, leadership in the specialty and quality care for sarcoidosis patients.

Obi credits Dr. Yash Kataria, a Brody School of Medicine professor emeritus, for doing the initial groundwork to establish ECU’s sarcoidosis clinic.

In addition to providing world-class care to sarcoidosis patients, the Sarcoidosis Center at ECU is also involved in research — including several funded and non-funded trials — to help broaden the scope of knowledge and treatments available for the disease.

For more information, visit the center’s website or call 744-2570.

ECU trains next generation of eastern NC leaders

ECU has a pipeline that produces a different kind of commodity — future principals. The PIRATE Leadership Academy at ECU prepares proven teacher leaders to become assistant principals and principals who eventually could lead entire school districts as assistant superintendents or even superintendents.

“Being a school administrator is not easy,” said Cassandra White, PIRATE Leadership Academy coordinator and coach. “It’s for those who are truly dedicated and love what they’re doing.”

PIRATE is an acronym for “Principals from eastern N.C., for eastern N.C., who Innovate, Revitalize, Advocate and Transform Education for all students, families, and teachers.” It is a specialized Master of School Administration program where the students will earn their North Carolina principal’s license. The students who participate are nominated by their school district leaders.

“When they select these nominees, you’re saying, ‘I recognize what you’re doing and I believe in you and I’m supporting you,’” White said.

“I had a principal who believed in me. She saw the leadership skills that I had. My superintendent at the time saw that I was a leader,” 2022 PLA graduate Jessica Prayer said. “I wanted to be part of that leadership opportunity.”

The grant-funded partnership pays for the students’ tuition, books, materials and conferences, and provides leadership coaching for each ECU Principal Fellow during the two-year program. The students are placed into “assistant principal internships” within their school districts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and are in class Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We want them to have a balance with family,” said Dr. Hal Holloman, director of the PIRATE Leadership Academy. “We feel like this model helps promote that — it really helps sustain that — for our students.”

One of Prayer’s classmates is Lynetti Warden, who serves as an assistant principal intern and instructional coach for Currituck County Schools.

“The skills that she’s (Warden) learned through her program are evident in what she does every single day,” said Christy Hodges, director of curriculum instruction for Currituck County Schools.

Those involved with the PLA — from students to faculty — highlight the program’s relevant curriculum and projects. They said everything is real world and ever changing — and the lessons learned are immediately utilized by the student’s schools and districts.

“No one else on our team has been through that program. … She’s (Warden) bringing a perspective to our team that is unique,” Hodges said.

Students in the PLA come from a 30-county region east of Interstate 95. The students work together in a cohort. This model provides support and collaboration. While the PLA certainly benefits its students, the stakeholders in eastern North Carolina just might be the biggest beneficiaries.

For more information, visit the PIRATE Leadership Academy website.