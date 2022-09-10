How SBLive Arkansas' Power 25 fared in Week 2

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

1. Bryant (2-0) beat Parkview 20-10

Parkview kept this one close at War Memorial Stadium trailing 14-10 at halftime, but the Hornet defense pitched a shutout for the remainder of the game.

2. Conway (2-0) beat Springdale 51-14

Conway had no problems during its road trip to Northwest Arkansas, and the Wampus Cat offense has combined for 95 points through the first two games.

3. Pulaski Academy (3-0) beat Russellville 35-17

The Bruins may not have dominated on the scoreboard per usual but once again took care of business on the road to notch their first-ever 6A-West conference game.

4. Greenwood (2-1) beat Mountain Home 49-0

After rallying to beat Fort Smith Northside last week on the final play of the game, Greenwood had no problems running past Mountain Home.

5. Cabot (2-0)

The Panthers were on a bye.

6. Parkview (1-1) lost to Bryant 20-10

Though it was a loss, the Patriots have to feel confident after hanging tough with the four-time defending state champions as they were down by just four points at halftime.

7. Bentonville (1-1)

The Tigers were on a bye.

8. Little Rock Christian (2-1) lost to Lake Hamilton 34-19

Little Rock Christian held the lead over Lake Hamilton early in the second quarter, but the Warrior offense that averaged 45 points through the first two weeks was shut down scoring just six points in the second half.

9. Fayetteville (2-1) beat Fort Smith Northside 42-21

The Purple Dogs are now on a two-game win streak after pummeling North Little Rock last week and kept up that high-octane offense against the Grizzlies.

10. Bentonville West (2-1) beat Little Rock Central 45-0

West hardly broke a sweat during their road trip to historic Quigley Stadium shutting out the Tigers.

11. Joe T. Robinson (1-1)

The Senators were on a bye.

12. Fort Smith Northside (1-2) lost to Fayetteville 42-21

Northside lost a 56-53 heartbreaker last week allowing 21-unanswered points to Greenwood and had a tough night at home on Friday as the Fayetteville offense was just too much for the Grizzlies.

13. El Dorado (0-2) lost to Marion 27-23

The defending Class 6A champions have a lot to improve on, but they know there is still plenty of time to turn things around after beginning last year 2-2 before reeling off nine-straight victories.

14. Benton (1-1) beat Sylvan Hills 58-24

Benton rebounds from a Salt Bowl loss to win its 6A-East conference opener. The Panthers scored 42 points in the first half as head coach Brad Harris won his 50th game at Benton.

15. Lake Hamilton (3-0) beat Little Rock Christian 34-19

Coming off an emotional last-second win last week, the Wolves took the lead with just over 5 minutes remaining in the first half and never relinquished it.

16. Arkadelphia (3-0) beat Texarkana 49-6

Arkadelphia needed the final play to win last week but cruised to a convincing victory on Friday. The Badgers close out the non-conference slate 3-0 against teams from the 5A-South.

17. Camden Fairview (2-1) beat Pine Bluff Dollarway 48-0

After falling to Arkadelphia in Week 0, the Cardinals have won two in a row following a tune-up game with Dollarway as they look forward to a bye next week.

18. Farmington (2-1) lost to Rogers 52-39

Farmington’s offense has looked good this year scoring no less than 38 points in the first three games, but the Mounties’ passing attack proved too much for the Cardinals Friday night.

19. Catholic (2-0) beat Greene County Tech 38-16

The Rockets have been one of the early surprise teams of 2022 and came off of their bye week to beat Greene County Tech on the road in convincing fashion.

20. Nettleton (3-0) beat Blytheville 30-25

The Raiders had to hold on once again but escaped with their second five-point victory in a row.

21. Shiloh Christian (1-1) beat Victory Christian (Okla.) 72-33

After taking one on the chin to Little Rock Christian at home in their season opener, the Saints traveled across state lines to Tulsa and dished out a trouncing of their own over Victory Christian.

22. Wynne (2-0) beat Fort Smith Southside 72-44

In what could be mistaken as a basketball score, Class 5A Wynne traveled across the state and showed no mercy on the Mavericks from 7A.

23. Harrison (2-1) lost to Batesville 25-24 (OT)

After Harrison took a 10-0 lead into halftime, Batesville reeled off 17 points to the Goblins’ 7 forcing overtime. The Pioneers went for two when they had their scoring opportunity and converted it to escape with the victory.

24. Harding Academy (2-0)

The Wildcats were on a bye.

25. Star City (3-0) beat Crossett 40-13

This one did not start until almost 9:00 due to bad weather, but adversity had zero negative effects on the Bulldogs as they once again put on an offensive clinic.