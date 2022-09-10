Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
investing.com
More Ways to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed as SHIB Burn Rate Shoots Up 888%
© Reuters. More Ways to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed as SHIB Burn Rate Shoots Up 888%. The temperature is rising for Shiba Inu (SHIB), as the top meme coin nearly multiplied its burning activity by 10 times. The stats have been reported by Shibburn, the official Shiba Inu (SHIB) burning portal. For the past 24 hours, SHIB burn rate skyrocketed by 888% with $68M of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens set ablaze.
investing.com
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’
Ethereum is eating the world — ‘You only need one internet’. Theres a version of the future thats tantalizingly possible in which Ethereum becomes the base layer for pretty much everything. Recent advances in a technology called zero-knowledge Rollups from StarkWare, Polygon and zkSync enable the blockchain to...
investing.com
The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge
© Reuters. The Launch Plan of EthereumPow (ETHW) Hard Fork Announced Ahead of the Merge. Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is now less than two days away, but as expectations peak, the team behind the EthereumPoW (ETHW) has provided an update for their proposed hard fork of the Ethereum network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Uber pays New Jersey $100 million in back taxes over driver employment status
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Inc said on Monday it back-paid New Jersey $100 million in unemployment taxes over classifying drivers as contractors, but added that it did not agree with the state's view that drivers were "employees." Uber also said it only paid a fraction of what the state...
Comments / 0