Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener
Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
How high did Lake Bluff junior tennis player Gabriel Fere rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Libertyville tennis player Michael Barhoum is ranked 5,630th in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
How high did Winnetka junior tennis player Ingrid Fiedler rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending Sept. 2?
Barrington tennis player Horace Seely-Brown won 34 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 3. Their 34 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 05:25. 05:19. 05:09. How...
How high did Mokena junior tennis player Casey Didrickson rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
Mokena tennis player Casey Didrickson is ranked 6,671st in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 52 total points, split between 52 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Football: Inside running back Evan Hull's emergence as Northwestern's unstoppable receiving threat
September might just be junior running back Evan Hull's month. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded two games with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. But in the Wildcats' first contest in September 2022, Hull brought his dominance to another level. Statistically,...
Nicholas Perrelli junior tennis player earns 118 in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Sept. 3
Clarendon Hills tennis player Nicholas Perrelli is ranked 5,028th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 118 total points, split between 118 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year
Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now
Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
Lewis and Clark hosts cyclists
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Godfrey Campus was the site of the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022 Sept. 10-11. This year's ride featured 957 riders who raised $878,563. To date, Bike MS donors have raised more than $1.4 billion in the fight against multiple sclerosis.... ★ FURTHER...
UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants
Denise Kent By Deborah Ziff Soriano Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing. Researchers will gather "a tremendous...
Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect in Chicago
A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose...
Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales
Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...
Flu Season Is Coming, And It Could Be Bad, Health Officials Say. You Can Get Your Shots To Stay Safe
CHICAGO - The city's health department is urging Chicagoans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations to keep people safe amid fears of a bad flu season. The Chicago Department of Public Health kicked off its annual flu shot campaign Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated.... Posted in:
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim
An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
City of Rochelle Planning and Zoning Commission met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: I. CALL TO ORDER: II. ROLL CALL: III. APPROVE/ACCEPT MINUTES: 1. 08-01-2022 Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes IV. PUBLIC COMMENTARY: V. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS: VI. BUSINESS...
Kendall County Forest Preserve District Commission met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: I. Call to Order II. Pledge of Allegiance III. Invocation IV. Roll Call V. Approval of Agenda VI. Public Comments VII. *CONSENT AGENDA A. Approval of Minutes Kendall County...
