ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Thunder volleyball falls to Augustana in the CCIW opener

Wheaton, Ill. - The Thunder volleyball team hosted Augustana (6-3, 1-0 CCIW) on Wednesday evening in the CCIW opener for both teams. The Vikings topped the Thunder 3-1 as the guests opened with a 25-21 win. Wheaton showed strong resolve in winning the second set 25-23. Augustana...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Wheaton, IL
Wheaton, IL
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
LISLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Concordia Chicago
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Where to Eat Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Do-Over Diner offers breakfast plates, smash burgers, fried pickles, and more for brunch. | Kim Kovacik/Eater Chicago Enjoy a Bloody Mary or benedict at these 20 spots Brunch - not quite breakfast, not yet lunch - is one of the best parts of the weekend. The Eater Chicago Brunch Heatmap...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lewis and Clark hosts cyclists

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Godfrey Campus was the site of the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022 Sept. 10-11. This year's ride featured 957 riders who raised $878,563. To date, Bike MS donors have raised more than $1.4 billion in the fight against multiple sclerosis.... ★ FURTHER...
GODFREY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales

Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...
OTTAWA, IL
spotonillinois.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East BeardsleyThe suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, accused of killing his own daughter, LaT... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy