Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
The Chicago Bears got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using a towel to clean up before a field goal
Soldier Field was an absolute mess on Sunday, and the Bears took a 15-yard penalty for trying to clean up.
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?
It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster
The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Two Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad
Joe Jones and Trenton Cannon played sizable roles on special teams in the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Linebacker Jack Gibbens added to practice squad.
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
New Orleans adds the son of one of their legendary stars to the practice squad.
Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers add an OLB as they move forward without T.J. Watt.
Stephen A. Smith suggested the Dallas Cowboys should call on Colin Kaepernick to replace the injured Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Bucs on Sunday.
Yardbarker
49ers Make Five Moves Including Placing RB Elijah Mitchell On IR
49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson to their active roster. 49ers signed C Keith Ismael to their practice squad. 49ers released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad. Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:. DL Alex Barrett. OL...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seahawks Promoting LB Tanner Muse To Roster
He’ll provide some more depth for the team at linebacker after starter Cody Barton got banged up Monday. Muse, 26, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.
Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster
Detroit Lions now have 53 members on the active roster.
Browns Sign Interesting CB From Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns have signed Thomas Graham, a cornerback from the Chicago Bears practice squad.
