tucsonlocalmedia.com
Town surveying seniors about programs
The town of Oro Valley is surveying seniors through Friday, Sept. 30, to broaden and improve access to recreational programs. The online survey asks for public input on the type of programming that is of greatest interest to Oro Valley residents ages 55 and older. To access the survey, visit...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana OKs 5th strategic plan
Marana’s Town Council unanimously approved its fifth strategic plan, giving the town a roadmap for the near future. The council voted on the plan during its regular meeting Sept. 6. It was the culmination of months of meetings and comments over the past seven months. It proposes many new actions.
AZFamily
Discover looking to hire hundreds of customer care reps in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Discover Card is hiring! More than 2,000 full-time customer care positions are now open across Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, and Utah. There are also many roles open in banking and leadership roles as well. Some benefits of working at Discover include the following:. A starting hourly...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana chamber shares highlights of upcoming events
Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Wiggins highlighted the organization’s upcoming events and programs during the Marana Mornings breakfast on Sept. 7. “We have few incentives to highlight,” Wiggins said. “This past Friday (Sept. 2), we had an incredible annual meeting. We had a great crowd there. Thank you to everyone who was there, and we have our sponsors for that, we have the Visiting Angels here, and Trico as well there, and Splendido.”
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
Tucson ranked as #2 bike-friendly city in US
Popular website releases list of best bike-friendly cities in the United States, where Tucson was placed #2
Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit
We Care Tucson provides medical supplies for free for the Tucson community. Medical equipment is basically free with minimal charges.
biztucson.com
New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District
In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
KOLD-TV
Homicides, rising crime the focus of a Tucson city council discussion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Mayor and City Council will hold a discussion at tomorrow’s study session on what the city is doing to combat a rising crime rate, especially homicides. In 2021, the city had 93 homicides, a record, compared to 48 in 2019. So far,...
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
What could reduce housing costs?
With housing costs going out of reach for so many, state lawmakers are looking for ways to make housing more affordable, but there’s controversy over whether one idea could take
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
TUSD votes to remove mask mandate for students and teachers
Decision to follow new Arizona state law which will go into effect in November, students and teachers no longer mandated to wear masks
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
Royal Palms apartment residents and neighbors meet with TPD
Drug use, recent shootings and homelessness on or around the Royal Palms apartment complex led to a meeting with tenants and neighbors who voiced their concerns to the Tucson Police Department.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Remodeled Walmart celebrating grand opening
Oro Valley residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2150 E. Tangerine Road as the project is now complete. To celebrate the store improvements, it is hosting a party at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. It will include food and drinks, giveaways, face...
KOLD-TV
Tucson looking for ways to pass stricter gun laws
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson, like many cities, has a gun problem and what to do about it is very limited because of state preemption laws. Those laws say the city cannot adopt a gun law, or any law, that is more restrictive or conflicts with state law. Tucson...
