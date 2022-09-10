Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
AZFamily
Crews battle massive auto shop fire in north Phoenix
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Nearly 30% of metro Phoenix's heat-related deaths occur in manufactured homes
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Maricopa County Public Health has numbers showing that 29% of indoor deaths happened in manufactured housing...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion
One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
AZFamily
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
Phoenix New Times
Retro Repairs: Get Your Fix on Vintage Valuables in the Valley
This is the modern world. I get it. I can’t judge popular culture’s obsession with convenience because I’m not writing this on a typewriter. I’ve escaped the pains of paper and ribbons jams in exchange for a computer. I also blame correction fluid. When I’m done...
L.A. Weekly
Worker Injured in Construction Accident near Legacy Boulevard [Scottsdale, AZ]
Construction Worker Fell on Concrete Vault near Thompson Peak Parkway. The incident happened on August 31st, near Thompson Peak Parkway and Legacy Boulevard. According to initial reports, a construction worker was working on the job site when he fell 12 feet into a concrete vault. Paramedics arrived at the site...
Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy
TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
AZFamily
Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location
Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
AZFamily
Large fire extinguished at north Phoenix auto shop, cause under investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale convenience store sells $2.4M jackpot Arizona Lottery ticket
PHOENIX – A lucky Arizona Lottery player could be $2.4 million richer after hitting the jackpot over the weekend. The Circle K on McDowell Road near Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale sold a $1 ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers...
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
