PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A large fire at an auto repair shop in north Phoenix is now under control. At one point, smoke had been visible for miles. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at AZ Master Mechanics, a business near Cave Creek and Bell Roads. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof and quickly upgraded the situation to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews to help. There was also concern about possible hazardous materials, such as automotive oils, inside the business so firefighters took a defensive posture to fight the fire.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO