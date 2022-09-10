Read full article on original website
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, to pay tribute to the longest reign in the British Monarchy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton since the Queen's death, and Harry has been seen with his father, King Charles III as well.
Fast, 24/7 alerts delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe to be in the know of the most important moments around the world. Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to husband Prince Philip in Windsor. It has been a week since Queen Elizabeth II took her last breath on Earth, and...
