Sioux City Journal
For the fourth year, Alley Art makes an impression in downtown Sioux City
Jessica Hammond sure as heck hopes so. The Sioux City-based artist, who goes by the name "Brutal Doodles," was designing an outdoor mural depicting a bubble-blowing astronaut surfing intergalactic waves. "Spaceman Steve will be hanging 10," Hammond said of the cartoon-y space cadet who is often spotted in her large-scale...
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
kscj.com
GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP
AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,. THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO. IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: MasterChef Junior Live is ready to cook in Sioux City
See what the folks from MasterChef Junior have cooked up for their appearance at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Thursday night. The show, which has been running in the U.S. since 2013, involves kids between the ages of 8 and 13 participating in a cooking competition.
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
nwestiowa.com
Haack talks farmland with O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Before the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors set the auction date and minimum price for the county’s rental farmland at its Sept. 6 meeting, it heard a proposal from Primghar farmer Joshua Haack. The 297.43 acres is located east of Primghar on the south side of 390th...
Sioux City Journal
$25 million bond issue for new Rock Valley high school fails
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A second attempt to pass a bond issue to pay for a new high school in Rock Valley narrowly failed Tuesday. According to unofficial results, the $25 million bond issue received 712 votes in favor and 524 against. The vote's 57.6% approval failed to meet the needed 60%.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council hold off on increasing parking rates, again
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council deferred action Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, and increasing overtime parking and other related fines. This was the second time the matter has been delayed, following last month's decision not to act immediately on parking rates. City...
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 14
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. Col. Sonya Morrison, Wing Commander of the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City. Lt. Col. Robin Hosch, Retired of Fort Dodge. Eric Rankin – Hull, IA.
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist hits pickup in Sheldon, hurt
SHELDON—One person was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crossroads Drive in Sheldon. Seventy-one-year-old Richard Raymond Burns of rural Archer was traveling east on Highway 18 on a 2005 Suzuki AN650K3 motorcycle. Sixty-four-year-old Peter...
KLEM
KLEM News, Monday, September 12
Three Sioux County colleges report record enrollment this fall. For the fourth year in a row, Northwestern College in Orange City has a record enrollment – 1,712 students – up 8 percent from last year. They also report a record number of graduate students this year, at 531.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI by Inwood
INWOOD—A 24-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, near Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, and defective or unauthorized muffler system. The arrest of Dylan Scott Thiner stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Lexus 250 clocked at...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Dies in Cherokee County Rollover Accident
A two vehicle accident in Cherokee County on Wednesday evening resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 8:40pm Wednesday in rural Pierson. 69-year-old Marilyn Ebert of Washta was driving eastbound on county road C-66. The other vehicle driven by 40-year-old Shane Beeson of Pierson was facing westbound on C-66 in the eastbound lane, preparing to back into a driveway at 280 650th Street (C-66) with a flatbed trailer. Ebert's vehicle swerved off the road and struck the left front of Beeson's vehicle. Ebert's vehicle continued eastbound over the driveway, rolled, and came to rest in the south ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Archer Man Injured When His Motorcycle Collides With Pickup
Sheldon, Iowa — An Archer man was injured early Monday evening when his motorcycle struck a pickup on Highway 18 east in Sheldon. According to the Sheldon Police Department, shortly after 6:00 pm Monday, a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by 64-year-old Peter Van Velzen, of Sheldon, was northbound on Crossroads Drive, between Bomgaars and Ziegler Caterpillar. Van Velzen reportedly told officers that he pulled from the stop sign, attempting a left turn onto Highway 18, but failed to see an eastbound 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 71-year-old Dick Burns, of Archer. Officers say Burns’ motorcycle collided with the Van Velzen pickup in the intersection.
Sioux City Journal
Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting now faces a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.
