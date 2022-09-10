ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland Approached By Manchester United Fan While Walking Down The Street

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMGy7_0hphp72V00

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland has been approached by a United fan while he was walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester.

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland has been approached by a United fan while he was walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester.

A video was uploaded yesterday on social media about Haaland enjoying a walk when suddenly a Red Devils' fan shouted from his car that the number 9 had joined the wrong club.

The fan said to Erling: 'You've come to the wrong side of Manchester.'

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Then Haaland responded calmly: 'They love me here' , as he is going through a great scoring streak at Manchester City.

According to a report from Daily Mail , the fan then demonstrates that he wants the 22-year-old to arrive at Old Trafford, saying 'come to us next season United, you know it come on, see you in a bit Haaland.'

Lately Manchester United did not do so great losing their winning streak of four matches to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League start, with a very questioned penalty kick and goal at the 59th minute.

On the other side, Manchester City crushed their group rivals Sevilla in an away game with a humiliating (0-4) from which two goals were courtesy of Erling Haaland.

The Citizens are looking even stronger than they did the last season despite not being in the first position in the table.

This is thanks to the Norweigan International that since his arrival to the Etihad, has scored 12 goals in only seven games, setting a Premier League and Champions League record.

The question here is, will the number 9 come to Manchester United one day? Only time will tell, meanwhile, the Red Devils will try their best to keep going up in the table to make it to Europe's most prestigious tournament the next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend

It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Daily Mail#Old Trafford#The Uefa Europa League#Sevilla#Citizens
FOX Sports

Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win

GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win. Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club...
UEFA
ESPN

Messi's PSG form is excellent with Champions League, World Cup in his sights

The stat says a lot about the kind of season Lionel Messi is having so far. In the big five European leagues, the Paris Saint-Germain No. 30, who faces Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday night in the Champions League, is the player with the most successful dribbles this campaign with 30. Who is behind him? Jude Bellingham with 19!
MLS
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy