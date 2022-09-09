Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
Jamie Foxx says it’ll be ‘tough’ to release his shelved comedy that stars Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man
Jamie Foxx recently told CinemaBlend that his unreleased directorial effort “All-Star Weekend” remains shelved due to the current state of comedy. The Oscar winner shot the comedy in 2016 with a cast that includes Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and Eva Longoria. “All-Star...
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
