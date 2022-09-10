'Iron Man' running back Scottre Humphrey leads Rainier Beach's ground and pound past Seattle Prep

SEATTLE. - Rainier Beach football coach Corey Sampson constantly preaches playing "Iron Man" football to his Vikings’ players.

To Sampson, it means being tougher than the opponent you are going face to face with.

Scottre Humphrey, a 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, is the epitome of tough for Rainier Beach - and the senior takes the lead role in “Iron Man” football seriously.

Humphrey toughed out 261 yards and two touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts as Rainier Beach played bully-ball in the trenches to claim a 19-9 victory over Seattle Prep in a Metro League opener Friday night at Northeast Athletic Complex on the campus of Nathan Hale High School.

Rainier Beach's run-first attack, in which 302 yards came on the ground out of 404 yards of total offense, is just the kind of play that gets Sampson excited for playoff football.

"Iron Man football means cold-weather football with playoff games where it’s cold and rainy," Sampson said after his team improved to 2-0 overall. "I don’t believe in finesse football. I believe you should be able to get into base formation and go toe-to-toe. We take pride in running the football."

Sampson’s glad to have a durable, hard-running guy like Humphrey, whose battery never seems to drain.

"We’ve got a big running back and big line and we can move some guys around," Sampson said. "I’ve always felt tough teams play tough in the playoffs and you’ve got to be able to run the ball."

Rainier Beach set the tone with physical play, but only after a Seattle Prep (1-1 overall) took a 3-0 lead on Caden Lawlor’s 20-yard field goal with 3:38 to play in the first quarter. Lawlor’s kick came after Myles Campbell returned a Chance Guadiz interception 42 yards to the Rainier Beach 5-yard line.

Just two plays later, Humphrey got to the left sideline on a jump cut and turned what looked like a short run into a 71-yard touchdown jaunt for a 7-3 lead with 2:46 showing in the first quarter.

Then, Humphrey started pounding the middle of the Prep defense on the Vikings’ next scoring drive. Humphrey capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive with a 1-yard dance move into the end zone for a 13-3 advantage with 5:33 to go in the first half. Humphrey carried eight times for 54 yards on the decision march.

"That’s my offensive line … best blockers in the state," Humphrey said. "Iron sharpens iron. In practice, we just work hard. We just keep on working."

The Vikings now need to focus on eliminating mistakes. This time, they overcame 13 penalties for 116 yards.

"I think discipline is a key factor and we need to come back to the drawing board on Monday and come back stronger," said Rainier Beach’s Caleb Presley, an Oregon commit at defensive back.

Presley could only sing the praises of Humphrey after the Metro opener.

"He’s a national prospect and a Power 5 (conference] athlete," said Presley, who made a game-sealing interception on a Seattle Prep deep ball with 3:02 remaining in the game as the Vikings proceeded to run out the clock. "I feel like schools should definitely give (Humphrey) a look. Thank you, Scottie. Thank you."

The Vikings took a 19-3 lead on Guadiz’s 4-yard scoring strike to ninth grade wide receiver Oteka Mwamba with 2:49 to go in the third quarter.

Thanks to a bevy of penalties late in the game, Seattle Prep was able to creep within 19-9 on backup quarterback Beau Oaksmith’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Henri Downer with 3:11 to go in the game.

Presley’s leaping interception of an Oaksmith deep pass with 3:02 to play ended any thoughts of a Panthers’ comeback attempt. That came one play after Seattle Prep recovered an onside kick near midfield.

"We need to clean up a few things," Sampson said of his Vikings, who travel to face O’Dea next Thursday in a key Metro matchup of league powers.