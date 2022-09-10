ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa begins week with two boys golf tournaments

ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School boys golf team opened this week by playing in tournaments in Pueblo West and Durango. On Tuesday, the Mean Moose participated in the Durango Dalton Ranch Invitational at the Dalton Ranch Golf Club. Alamosa finished in seventh place with 297. It was led...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Century MHP homeowners final vote Sept 21

ALAMOSA – The clock is ticking on the Nov. 1 deadline by which time a bid has to be on the table to buy Century Mobile Home Park, should the 104 homeowners residing there – many who have lived in the park for years – vote to take their future in their own hands.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

One man dead after AVSAR rescue team recovers body from Blanca Peak

HUERFANO COUNTY — One man is dead after falling during a hike near Blanca Peak in Huerfano County. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue were called to an area just past the Alamosa County line in Huerfano County on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from Justin Seagren who had reportedly fallen while descending from Blanca Peak.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.

