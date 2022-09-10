COLUMN: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is building Beaver football through hard work, just how he likes it. Nothing is easy for Oregon State football — and their coach wouldn't want it any other way. Five years ago, when Jonathan Smith was hired as the Beavers' new head coach, he made it clear that he knew how to win in Corvallis. He was an afterthought recruit, an undersized college quarterback, and an assistant who simply worked his way from Idaho to Montana, Boise State to Washington, and finally to Oregon State, where he rather appropriately made his head coaching...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO