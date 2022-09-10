ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Oregon State football's Johnathan Smith is on his way, or is he already there?

COLUMN: Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is building Beaver football through hard work, just how he likes it. Nothing is easy for Oregon State football — and their coach wouldn't want it any other way. Five years ago, when Jonathan Smith was hired as the Beavers' new head coach, he made it clear that he knew how to win in Corvallis. He was an afterthought recruit, an undersized college quarterback, and an assistant who simply worked his way from Idaho to Montana, Boise State to Washington, and finally to Oregon State, where he rather appropriately made his head coaching...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New Nordstrom Rack coming to Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Nordstrom Rack announced on Wednesday that it will open a new location in Salem and two other locations in the Pacific Northwest. Salem's location will be a 25,000-square-foot store at the Willamette Town Center. The new locations are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
SALEM, OR
pdxmonthly.com

10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest

For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
nomadlawyer.org

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Portland, Oregon

When visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to visit the Pioneer Courthouse Square. This large, 40,000-square-foot park has many things to see, including a chess board and a fountain that looks like a waterfall. It also contains a library and an artifact collection. There are also films and books you can view.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE shuts off power in five more areas

UPDATE: 37,000 customers without power to prevent wildfires as of Saturday.UPDATED 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Portland General Electric shut off power in five more areas Friday, brining the total number of customers to 37,000 on Sept. 9. The five new preventive power outages occurred in limited portions of Southwest Scotts Mills, South Molalla, George, Colton and Sandy. PGE has implemented what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
nwlaborpress.org

Portland steel foundry to close

Columbia Steel Casting Co. is permanently closing this fall after 121 years of operation, leaving 225 workers without jobs. At its industrial campus on 10425 N. Bloss Ave. in Portland, workers operate a foundry and machine shop, producing replacement wear parts used in the mining and metal recycling industries for crushing, grinding, and shredding.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)

LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
MARION COUNTY, OR
KXL

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Arkansas-Based Slim Chickens Chain Is Headed for the Portland Metro Area

Portland, brace yourselves for even more fried chicken. If you let out a giant groan after reading that sentence—some days it feels like we have so many new joints hawking poultry that the city could practically take flight on our abundance of lightly breaded wings—this out-of-state newcomer boasts a menu that’s said to be bigger than any other in the segment. If that still doesn’t compel you, perhaps consider the fact that it has a fan base—and they call themselves “Slimthusiasts.”
