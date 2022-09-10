ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kezi.com

OSAA adopts 35-second shot clock for Oregon varsity basketball teams

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon School Activities Aassociation executive board voted unanimously to approve a 35-second shot clock for varsity boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2023-24 season. Momentum for the shot clock has been building since last year after a rule change by the National...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Ducks men’s basketball team volunteers at Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Players and staff for the Oregon men’s basketball team took a break from the hardwood and put on helmets and gloves to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. The Ducks spent several hours working shifts at Fischer Village, a six-home development that will allow 12 families to...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ems take 2-0 lead in NWL Championship Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 6-5, to take a 2-0 lead in the Northwest League Championship Series. The Emeralds were down 3-1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning capped off by a three-run home run from shortstop Marco Luciano. Luciano...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Musgrave out vs. Montana State

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave will not play against Montana State this week after suffering an injury against Fresno State on Saturday. Musgrave has 11 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown through two games this season. OSU head coach Jonathan Smith is hopeful Musgrave can...
BOZEMAN, MT
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Ems win game one of NWL Championship Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds topped the Vancouver Canadians, 10-3, to take game one of the Northwest League Championship Series at PK Park. The Emeralds took a 4-1 lead in the first inning following a grand slam by catcher Andy Thomas. Thomas went 1-for-4 on the night. The Ems...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

City of Springfield ramps up road repair

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead

ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- More areas around Oakridge have been downgraded from Level Three (Go Now) evacuation status to Level Two (Be Set). Evacuations in the communities of Westfir along with the areas around Oakridge Road, High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, McFarland Road, Westfir-Oakridge Road, Roberts Road, Huckleberry Lane and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have been lowered from Level Three to Level Two according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire grew to nearly 87,000 acres. Highway 58 continues to be closed from milepost 37 on the east side of town to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area. The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give...
OAKRIDGE, OR

