kezi.com
OSAA adopts 35-second shot clock for Oregon varsity basketball teams
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon School Activities Aassociation executive board voted unanimously to approve a 35-second shot clock for varsity boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2023-24 season. Momentum for the shot clock has been building since last year after a rule change by the National...
kezi.com
Ducks men’s basketball team volunteers at Habitat for Humanity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Players and staff for the Oregon men’s basketball team took a break from the hardwood and put on helmets and gloves to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. The Ducks spent several hours working shifts at Fischer Village, a six-home development that will allow 12 families to...
kezi.com
Ems take 2-0 lead in NWL Championship Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 6-5, to take a 2-0 lead in the Northwest League Championship Series. The Emeralds were down 3-1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning capped off by a three-run home run from shortstop Marco Luciano. Luciano...
kezi.com
Musgrave out vs. Montana State
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave will not play against Montana State this week after suffering an injury against Fresno State on Saturday. Musgrave has 11 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown through two games this season. OSU head coach Jonathan Smith is hopeful Musgrave can...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
kezi.com
Ems win game one of NWL Championship Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds topped the Vancouver Canadians, 10-3, to take game one of the Northwest League Championship Series at PK Park. The Emeralds took a 4-1 lead in the first inning following a grand slam by catcher Andy Thomas. Thomas went 1-for-4 on the night. The Ems...
kezi.com
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
kezi.com
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Vitae Springs Fire threatens homes in South Salem; Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
SALEM, Ore. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and...
Cedar Creek Fire: Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuation orders for Oakridge, Westfir
New Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders were issued in the massive and growing Cedar Creek Fire for Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas in city limits and surrounding unincorporated areas on Friday evening hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as the inferno burns more than 33,000 acres in Lane County.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
kezi.com
Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- More areas around Oakridge have been downgraded from Level Three (Go Now) evacuation status to Level Two (Be Set). Evacuations in the communities of Westfir along with the areas around Oakridge Road, High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, McFarland Road, Westfir-Oakridge Road, Roberts Road, Huckleberry Lane and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have been lowered from Level Three to Level Two according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire grew to nearly 87,000 acres. Highway 58 continues to be closed from milepost 37 on the east side of town to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.
kezi.com
Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area. The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
