OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- More areas around Oakridge have been downgraded from Level Three (Go Now) evacuation status to Level Two (Be Set). Evacuations in the communities of Westfir along with the areas around Oakridge Road, High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road, McFarland Road, Westfir-Oakridge Road, Roberts Road, Huckleberry Lane and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road have been lowered from Level Three to Level Two according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire grew to nearly 87,000 acres. Highway 58 continues to be closed from milepost 37 on the east side of town to milepost 70 at Crescent Lake.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO