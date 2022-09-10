Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
kymkemp.com
35th Annual ‘Pastels on the Plaza’ on October 1st
This is a press release from Northcoast Children’s Services:. When autumn comes to Arcata, Pastels on the Plaza returns to Humboldt County. Each year Northcoast Children’s Services partners with local businesses and artists to transform the sidewalks of the Arcata Plaza into a colorful art gallery.Pastels on the Plaza is a benefit for Northcoast Children’s Services where businesses are invited to purchase a square of sidewalk to be transformed into a work of art by local artists willing to donate their time and creativity to this unique community event. Artists and businesses are encouraged to sign up early to participate in the event.
kymkemp.com
Timber Train Chugs Across a Trestle Near Trinidad at the Beginning of the Last Century
In the photo above, huge sections of redwood trees are being hauled by one of the locomotives belonging to the Eureka and Klamath River Railroad which carried timber to sawmills and lumber to ships docking in Humboldt Bay. The company started in 1896 but began as an earlier railroad known as the Humboldt and Mad River Railroad in 1875. Eventually, the Eureka and Klamath became the Oregon and Eureka Railroad which merged with Northwestern Pacific Railroad in 1907.
kymkemp.com
Light the Night in Rio Dell
Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Now in Rancho] Cannabis Eradication Efforts Focused in Southern Humboldt Again
A large convoy was spotted before 7 a.m. on September 13th, staging at the top of Pratt Mountain along Alderpoint Road again this morning. The convoy included a skid-steer, a piece of equipment used to quickly eradicate growing cannabis plants. The presence of the skid-steer indicates the convoy is focused on unpermitted cultivation sites though we have received confirmation of that.
kymkemp.com
Mayor Seaman Announces ‘Eureka Good Neighbor Week’ is September 24-30
September 28, 2022 is National Good Neighbor Day and Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman is leading an effort to celebrate for an entire week. Mayor Seaman is encouraging all residents to participate in or plan an event during Eureka Good Neighbor Week 2022. Appropriate special events might include:. neighborhood block parties...
kymkemp.com
Fire Hydrant Spews Water
Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
kymkemp.com
Locally-Made Film ‘Autumn Run’ Screening at NCRT on October 8th
Locally made film, Autumn Run, will screen Saturday, October 8th,2022 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre (NCRT) 300 5th St., Eureka, Ca. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Movie starts at 8:00 pm with Q & A following. Autumn Run has been accepted into multiple film festivals throughout 2022, earning awards...
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Wins Prestigious Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development
The League of California Cities announced [yesterday] that the city of Eureka received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development for its one-of-a-kind municipal social services program, UPLIFT Eureka. The award-winning project connects community members experiencing homelessness to vital community services and resources.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 2 New Hospitalizations, 82 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 72 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 10 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Releases Info on Yesterday’s Commercial Fire
At 1:46 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a commercial cabinet shop on Eich Road in the Humboldt Hill area. The first responding engine reported seeing a column of smoke from the Herrick Avenue highway on-ramp and upgraded the fire to a commercial second-alarm. Three mutual aid units responded with two going to the scene and one providing station coverage.
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Council Set to Confirm Todd Jarvis as Police Chief
The Eureka City Council will confirm the City Manager’s appointment of Todd Jarvis as Police Chief at the September 20, 2022 Regular Council meeting. Chief Jarvis began employment with the City of Eureka on January 3, 2022 as Interim Police Chief and came to EPD with 35 years of law enforcement experience.
kymkemp.com
Willie is an ‘Incredibly Sweet, Cuddly Fella’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Willie. I am a male, tan and black Belgian Malinois. Age:...
kymkemp.com
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous Boy’ is ‘Very Sweet’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Dougie. I am a male, tan and black Belgian Malinois. Age:...
kymkemp.com
Favorable Weather Conditions Help Crews on Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 91% containment and 783 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, members of Willow Creek’s VFW Post joined firefighters...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writers Cite Drug use, DUI, the “Brett Act” and 602 pages of reasons why we won’t be voting for Brett Watson.
A half-dozen prominent Arcata citizens, including one city councilmember, have issued a letter calling on voters not to re-elect City Councilmember Brett Watson. Watson is one of six candidates running for the two available Arcata City Council seats this November. Watson’s problems went public last fall. Following his arrest for...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in McKinleyville With Stolen Vehicle, Says HCSO
On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records and learned that it had been reported stolen out of...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36
About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested for Arson
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
