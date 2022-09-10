This is a press release from Northcoast Children’s Services:. When autumn comes to Arcata, Pastels on the Plaza returns to Humboldt County. Each year Northcoast Children’s Services partners with local businesses and artists to transform the sidewalks of the Arcata Plaza into a colorful art gallery.Pastels on the Plaza is a benefit for Northcoast Children’s Services where businesses are invited to purchase a square of sidewalk to be transformed into a work of art by local artists willing to donate their time and creativity to this unique community event. Artists and businesses are encouraged to sign up early to participate in the event.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO