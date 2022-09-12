ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

DWI reports: Man arrested for impaired driving after striking car on wrecker

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lhHR_0hphjOAz00

A Gastonia man was arrested for driving while impaired and other charges after hitting a vehicle on a tow truck in Greenville.

A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that at 2:28 a.m. on Aug. 21 Patrick Connor Romero, 22, of 1369 White Hall Place, Gastonia, was traveling toward Charles Boulevard to make a U-turn when he side-swiped a vehicle belonging to Direct Auto Sales LLC of Grimesland that was on a tow truck.

Romero’s car then swerved left of center into a residential yard where he hit a mailbox and utility box. Romero told police he was driving home and did not mention having hit anything, the report said.

Court documents state that Romero had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was not available. Romero was cited for reckless driving/wanton disregard, driving left of center and unsafe movement. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting bond.

Romero’s arrest was one of eight impaired driving incidents available from Pitt County Courthouse records this week. The other cases contain the following details and allegations:

Brian Christopher Ankum, 34, of 2608 Martha’s Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 31 for driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 264-Alternate near Pactolus Road. The trooper’s report said Ankum had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His speech was slurred and his behavior was tempermental. Ankum refused a breathalyzer test. He was cited for speeding, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.Federico Hernandez Bautista, 26, of 538 Sands Road, Greenville, was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 3 on N.C. 903. A State Highway Patrol trooper’s report said Bautista ran off the road at an undisclosed area of the highway, where he hit a ditch. Bautista was unable to follow instructions and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.22. He was cited for driving without a license and failure to maintain lane control.Charles Henry Bellamy,57, of 405 Wyatt St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 31 on U.S. 13 near U.S. 264 for failing to maintain lane control. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. There was an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was not available. Bellamy has prior DWI arrests from Nov. 22, 1992, and Feb. 4, 1986.William Bradford Denton, 40, of 6259 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, was involved in a collision on N.C. 33 near Mobleys Bridge Road. Court documents said that Denton was attempting to turn left when he collided with a vehicle entering a parking lot. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. A crash report was unavailable. His blood alcohol content was 0.10. He was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and cited for driving while license revoked and failure to yield a left turn.Luis Priego Garcia, 53, of 406 N.W. Acres Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 11:27 p.m. on Sept. 2 after he ran two vehicles off the road on N.C. 33. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was not available.Gretchen Victoria Hite, 35, of 3801 Litchford Place, Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 6 on Dunhagen Road. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Her blood alcohol content was not available.Montrell Townes, 31, of 2300 Lillians Lake Lane, Zebulon, was stopped by East Carolina University Police at 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 3 on 10th Street near Fifth Street. A report said Townes had swerved his vehicle at least three times into the opposite lane and crossed the fog-line on Fifth Street before an officer pulled him over. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Zebulon, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wcti12.com

Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County

NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Impaired Driving#Wrecker#Reckless Driving#Direct Auto Sales Llc#The State Highway Patrol
WITN

Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wcti12.com

Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders

Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville. When deputies got there, they found...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office K9 Nibbles retires

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Nibbles is now retired. Nibbles has been serving with the office since January of 2020 after being donated by the Throw Away Dogs Project. He was originally rescued in 2015 from a dog-fighting ring in Canada. Nibbles had...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"

North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy