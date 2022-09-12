DWI reports: Man arrested for impaired driving after striking car on wrecker

A Gastonia man was arrested for driving while impaired and other charges after hitting a vehicle on a tow truck in Greenville.

A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that at 2:28 a.m. on Aug. 21 Patrick Connor Romero, 22, of 1369 White Hall Place, Gastonia, was traveling toward Charles Boulevard to make a U-turn when he side-swiped a vehicle belonging to Direct Auto Sales LLC of Grimesland that was on a tow truck.

Romero’s car then swerved left of center into a residential yard where he hit a mailbox and utility box. Romero told police he was driving home and did not mention having hit anything, the report said.

Court documents state that Romero had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was not available. Romero was cited for reckless driving/wanton disregard, driving left of center and unsafe movement. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting bond.

Romero’s arrest was one of eight impaired driving incidents available from Pitt County Courthouse records this week. The other cases contain the following details and allegations:

Brian Christopher Ankum, 34, of 2608 Martha’s Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 31 for driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 264-Alternate near Pactolus Road. The trooper’s report said Ankum had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His speech was slurred and his behavior was tempermental. Ankum refused a breathalyzer test. He was cited for speeding, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.Federico Hernandez Bautista, 26, of 538 Sands Road, Greenville, was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 3 on N.C. 903. A State Highway Patrol trooper’s report said Bautista ran off the road at an undisclosed area of the highway, where he hit a ditch. Bautista was unable to follow instructions and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.22. He was cited for driving without a license and failure to maintain lane control.Charles Henry Bellamy,57, of 405 Wyatt St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 31 on U.S. 13 near U.S. 264 for failing to maintain lane control. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. There was an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was not available. Bellamy has prior DWI arrests from Nov. 22, 1992, and Feb. 4, 1986.William Bradford Denton, 40, of 6259 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, was involved in a collision on N.C. 33 near Mobleys Bridge Road. Court documents said that Denton was attempting to turn left when he collided with a vehicle entering a parking lot. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. A crash report was unavailable. His blood alcohol content was 0.10. He was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and cited for driving while license revoked and failure to yield a left turn.Luis Priego Garcia, 53, of 406 N.W. Acres Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 11:27 p.m. on Sept. 2 after he ran two vehicles off the road on N.C. 33. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was not available.Gretchen Victoria Hite, 35, of 3801 Litchford Place, Winterville, was stopped by Greenville police at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 6 on Dunhagen Road. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Her blood alcohol content was not available.Montrell Townes, 31, of 2300 Lillians Lake Lane, Zebulon, was stopped by East Carolina University Police at 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 3 on 10th Street near Fifth Street. A report said Townes had swerved his vehicle at least three times into the opposite lane and crossed the fog-line on Fifth Street before an officer pulled him over. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.