Column: When QE2 last set sail

On Thursday, a paper was posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

At that moment, the sun broke through the clouds, and a rainbow arched over the golden Queen Victoria memorial in front of the palace.

As the sun faded, the clouds let loose. In quintessential British custom, thousands of umbrellas went up as the sky began to rain.

It seemed only right.

The Queen is dead. Long live the King. And “king” here means King Charles III. “Carolus Rex” he will write in Latin, when he signs Acts of Parliament into Royal Law.

Queen Elizabeth is the only English monarch I’ve ever known. I’ve only seen her portrait in the houses and offices of my friends in Great Britain and the Commonwealth. My clergy friends in England and Canada, in their litanies at Mass, have said, for over 70 years, these words:

“For our Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth and all the Royal House, this land, all those in seats of authority, the armed forces and for every Christian land, let us pray to the Lord.”

She was a “civil authority” for whom it was easy to pray. She was all about dignity, decency, honor and service. She inhabited her royal station — she did not impose it. This was clear from the beginning 14 months into her reign at her coronation on June 2, 1953 (she became Queen Feb. 6, 1952, after the unexpected death of her father, King George VI).

She said this under her glorious diadem, arrayed in ermine, newly-crowned in Westminster:

“Therefore, I am sure that this, my coronation, is not the symbol of a power and a splendor that are gone but a declaration of our hopes for the future, and for the years I may, by God’s grace and mercy, be given to reign and serve you as your queen.”

The seven decades of her reign was like a ship that sailed steady and sure through many waters. Some were placid and blue-sailing. But others were whitecapped, tempestuous. Like her son Andrew’s party scenes with Jeffrey Epstein, the Trumps and the Clintons. Like Charles’ many peccadillos and his betrayal of the fairy-tale Diana. Like the radical ‘70s rage when punk rock railed against the monarchy. Et cetera, et cetera.

Still, she sailed, her eye fixed on the polar star of dignity, tradition, and upholding the institutions of state. Always kind, always reserved. She never tweeted (imagine that), never felt the grotesque American addiction to “overshare,” to enter into the fray and frenzy of seething opinion.

How many times she had to politely smile at nitwittery from right and left, from her prime ministers and so many other politicians. How many times did she have to graciously “put up” with bumbling American presidents who didn’t know how to behave in ancient ceremony, or who didn’t know how to even walk right in the presence of true stateliness?

My commitment to America as a democratic republic should be pretty clear by now. When Vice-President John Adams, at the dawn of the constitutional age, suggested that George Washington ought to be addressed in royal terms (e.g., “Your Majesty”), his suggestion was greeted with not a few raspberries and, were they at hand, rotten vegetables in aerial trajectory.

I would have been with the raspberries.

Royalty has no place in America. But royalty — especially in the person of “Elizabeth Regina” — certainly found a place in the American heart.

She was devoted to the unwritten English constitution, which was a tradition built on individual liberty. She was even more devoted to her royal role as “Defender of the Christian Faith.” By all accounts, she truly believed. Her faith was devout and true.

I will miss this graceful vessel of state and faith. We will all miss this matronly symbol that called leaders worldwide — American presidents among them — to be better, to lead better, to do better.

“I’m trying to write a column and I find myself in tears,” columnist Andrew Sullivan wrote an hour after the news of her passing. “I fear that everything she exemplified — restraint, duty, grace, reticence, persistence — are disappearing from the world.”

That ship has sailed.

“Grief is the price you pay for love.” Queen Elizabeth II first said this 20 years ago. I remembered her words on the death of her husband Prince Philip last year on April 9th.

I remember them today, as her sail has crossed the horizon, mast down.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.