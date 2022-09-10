Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Rangers named to MUW all-tournament volleyball team
Northwest Mississippi Community College volleyball sophomore setter Lia Ramos and freshman outside hitter Kennedy Smith have been chosen to the MUW All-Tournament team, following a pair of wins in Columbus on Sunday. Ramos totaled 60 assists in the Lady Rangers’ wins against Rust College and MUW JV, including a season-best...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Hernando sweeps South Panola
Photo: Hernando’s Carleigh Calarco (21) and a teammate both go for the volleyball during Tuesday’s home contest against South Panola. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Hernando took away a 3-0 volleyball victory from Region 2-6A rival South Panola Tuesday night at Theron Long Gymnasium in Hernando. Set scores for the sweep were 25-20, 25-16, and 25-20.
ourmshome.com
45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bartlett High runner suffers heart attack during race in Florida, officials say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A cross country runner from Bartlett High School suffered a heart attack during a race in Florida this weekend, according to Bartlett City Schools. On Sept. 10, during a race in Pensacola, Fla., Gabe Higginbottom, 17, a junior at BHS, was sent to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital at the advice of the on-staff medical team.
panolian.com
North Panola High School Homecoming Court
North Panola High School Homecoming celebrations this week include coronation and court presentations, a parade, and tailgating activities all day Saturday.
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
localmemphis.com
WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK, a community staple and Memphis radio station, became the first Black-owned radio station in the city in 1977. After tragic events have affected the Memphis community recently, radio host Chip Washington aims to live up to the radio show's name that he oversees—"Let's Talk About It."
travel2next.com
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
actionnews5.com
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
DeSoto Times Today
New Southaven welcome sign at Stateline and Getwell completed
Work is finished on the latest “Top of Mississippi” welcome sign at the city’s northern entranceway at Getwell and Stateline Road. Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the welcome sign was completed last week and may be the city’s most beautiful one yet. “The contractor and landscaper did...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
reflector-online.com
New shopping center begins opening stores
Located on Highway 12, the new Triangle Crossing shopping center will begin opening the doors of stores in the plaza this fall. Five Below opened on Sept. 2. Other stores such as Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental, Rack Room Shoes, Aldi and PetSmart will be opening later this year.
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
