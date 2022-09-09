Big outdoor movie nights are a beloved New York City tradition for a reason: There’s nothing like lugging out the old picnic blanket to take in a flick under the stars. This season, the Downtown Alliance has teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse and Fosun to bring you Wednesday-night screenings at 28 Liberty’s Fosun Plaza, featuring a slate of films that’ll have you hopping off that aforementioned picnic blanket for intermittent dance breaks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO