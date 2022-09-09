ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch “In the Heights” Under the Stars at Fosun Plaza

Big outdoor movie nights are a beloved New York City tradition for a reason: There’s nothing like lugging out the old picnic blanket to take in a flick under the stars. This season, the Downtown Alliance has teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse and Fosun to bring you Wednesday-night screenings at 28 Liberty’s Fosun Plaza, featuring a slate of films that’ll have you hopping off that aforementioned picnic blanket for intermittent dance breaks.
downtownny.com

Tickets Now on Sale for the Immersive “Gustav Klimt, Gold in Motion”

With the opening of Hall des Lumiéres at 49 Chambers Street comes the unveiling of the new exhibit Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion. The digital installation promises a sumptuous display of the Austrian painter’s works throughout the building interiors, including a 50-foot projection of his most famous work The Kiss, which uses its bright, swirling colors and human forms that had scandalized the art world during his lifetime.
