cannonbeachgazette.com
Wildfires: Oregon Seeks Fed Emergency Declaration
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is asking President Biden to approve a federal emergency declaration for the State of Oregon due to extreme risk of significant wildfires. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Brown released the following statement about her request. “Last week, as Oregon faced forecasted high winds, sustained hot and dry...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Rent Hikes: State cap will allow nearly 15% increase
What renters across the state pay may be going up by 14.6% in 2023 under Oregon's renter cap law. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2023 calendar year is 14.6%," the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) website states. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the previous year, 2022, was 9.9%."
