DL-Online
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes' struggles continue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA – It was a tough couple of days for the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team. The Lakers went 0-3 at the Alexandria triangular on Saturday after suffering a pair of losses in Friday’s home triangular. “The girls competed hard,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh said. “We...
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Detroit Lakes shuts out St. Cloud Apollo
ST. CLOUD – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is on a winning streak. After dropping the first four games of the season, the Lakers beat St. Cloud Apollo 1-0 on Saturday after winning their first match two days earlier in Crookston. "Our current two-game win streak builds up...
