‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Buffalo Hunting in a Bleak, Listless Western
A tale of disillusionment, bitterness and endurance set during the near-extinction of the American buffalo, Gabe Polsky’s Butcher’s Crossing might have made for a harrowing Werner Herzog film a few decades back. John Williams’ novel follows a privileged young man who quits Harvard in search of raw experience in the West, and gets exactly what he’s paying for. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) stars as the eager young man, submitting himself to the wisdom of a seasoned hunter (Nicolas Cage) but slowly coming to suspect that the man and his entire enterprise (and maybe the whole story of white men...
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Quinta Brunson following backlash to his comedy bit at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. Kimmel, 54, addressed the controversy during an interview with Brunson, 32, during Wednesday's episode of his ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Kimmel had pretended to...
Netflix’s ‘Santo,’ an Occult Crime Actioner, Broken Down by Carlos Lopez, Vicente Amorim, Bruno Gagliasso (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix is readying the debut of crime original “Santo,” which bows Sept., 16, marking a new milestone for the U.S. streaming giant – its first fiction project shot between Spain and Brazil, two of its key overseas markets. A major undertaking, the series packs experienced partners and behind-the-camera talent. Produced by Nostromo Pictures (“Through My Window”) with support from Prodigo Films (“Invisible City”), the eight-episode series is created by Carlos López (“La Embajada”) and directed by Vicente Amorim (“Yakuza Princess”), an auteur who has consolidated in the last few years as one of Brazil’s foremost action series helmers, having been attached to direct...
Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Second Tattoo of Ex Jennifer Flavin After Split: Video
Sylvester Stallone, 76, removed his second tattoo of his ex Jennifer Flavin, 54, and replaced it with intricate new ink. Tattoo artist Zach Perez shared a video of the tattoo-removal process on Instagram Sept. 11. Sly originally had a tattoo of Jennifer’s eyes on his left arm, but now he has the face of a leopard tattooed on him. Zach also “reworked” the horse tattoo that already existed on the actor’s arm.
