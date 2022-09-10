ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 1

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/13/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Mom, 2 kids missing in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A search is underway in Boulder for a missing mother and her two young children who have not been seen in at least 12 hours, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department (BPD). At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Meet the crew planting trees in Denver neighborhoods

DENVER — Denver has big goals of planting tens of thousands of trees over the next few years to meet their climate goals. But they're about 200 workers short to get it done. The Park People started a pre-apprenticeship program to start to fill the gap. Here are the stories of the first Treeforce crew, all hired after being incarcerated.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mile High Mania: Share your Broncos photos with 9NEWS

COLORADO, USA — The Orange Crush. The Drive. The Mile High Salute. Let's Ride. With a new quarterback, coach and owner, what will be the next moment of Mile High Magic?. Orange and blue fever is quickly spreading as a new era in Broncos Country begins. We want to see your photos that share your Denver Broncos pride.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward

DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Rapids 2 defeat Dynamo 2 in final 2022 home game

DENVER — The Rapids 2 won its final home game of the 2022 season. The Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Houston Dynamo 2 in 1-0 victory Sunday night at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Rapids 2 midfielder Philip Mayaka scored the night's lone goal in the 88th minute off...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Walton, Penners attend first game as Broncos owners

SEATTLE — Among other things $4.65 billion buys an NFL ownership group is a chance to stand on the team sidelines during pregame warmups. Greg Penner, an owner and the team CEO, said he was excited, and even a little nervous. Who wouldn't be?. Rob Walton, the Broncos' new...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Let's ride': Denver mayor issues Orange Monday proclamation

DENVER — For the first time in 247 days, it's game day in Broncos Country. As a new era of Denver Broncos football begins Monday night in Seattle, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the day "Orange Monday." In the proclamation, Hancock encourages all citizens of Broncos Country to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Remembering the man responsible for Russell Wilson's mind

SEATTLE — There was no doubt in Trevor Moawad's mind that Russell Wilson was a winner; he knew it from the moment they met. "I think about the first time I met Trevor. I was a kid coming from Wisconsin and I was knocking on the doors of IMG, getting ready for training," Wilson said.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver shooting leaves 1 hurt

DENVER — The area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street is closed while Denver police investigate a shooting. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a report of shots fired in that area. DPD said one victim, a man, has been...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
Comments / 0

