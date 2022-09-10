Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/13/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Climber dies in fall in Colorado mountains
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A climber from Boulder died in a fall in Clear Creek County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they got the call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. The climber fell about 100 feet off the Black Wall, a popular rock climbing area north of Mount Spalding.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
Mom, 2 kids missing in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — A search is underway in Boulder for a missing mother and her two young children who have not been seen in at least 12 hours, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department (BPD). At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home...
Meet the crew planting trees in Denver neighborhoods
DENVER — Denver has big goals of planting tens of thousands of trees over the next few years to meet their climate goals. But they're about 200 workers short to get it done. The Park People started a pre-apprenticeship program to start to fill the gap. Here are the stories of the first Treeforce crew, all hired after being incarcerated.
Colorado football notes: Alvin Williams currently suspended by CU's campus
Sophomore outside linebacker Alvin Williams did not dress for either of Colorado's first two games this season and his profile on CUBuffs.com has been deleted. Head coach Karl Dorrell said Williams is dealing with a suspension from CU, the University, not the athletic department. "He's currently not with the football...
Mile High Mania: Share your Broncos photos with 9NEWS
COLORADO, USA — The Orange Crush. The Drive. The Mile High Salute. Let's Ride. With a new quarterback, coach and owner, what will be the next moment of Mile High Magic?. Orange and blue fever is quickly spreading as a new era in Broncos Country begins. We want to see your photos that share your Denver Broncos pride.
Have a High Time at a Marijuana-Themed Comedy Show in Colorado
Who doesn't love going to a comedy show and getting some good laughs? After all, they do say that laughter is the best medicine. Well, here in Colorado, we have a pretty unique type of comedy show that is becoming quite popular and the theme of these shows is, you guessed it, weed.
Avalanche sign former Pittsburgh Penguins forward
DENVER — Free agent forward Evan Rodrigues has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Rodrigues set career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) last season in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old has 53 goals and 76 assists in 316 career NHL...
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Rapids 2 defeat Dynamo 2 in final 2022 home game
DENVER — The Rapids 2 won its final home game of the 2022 season. The Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Houston Dynamo 2 in 1-0 victory Sunday night at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Rapids 2 midfielder Philip Mayaka scored the night's lone goal in the 88th minute off...
Walton, Penners attend first game as Broncos owners
SEATTLE — Among other things $4.65 billion buys an NFL ownership group is a chance to stand on the team sidelines during pregame warmups. Greg Penner, an owner and the team CEO, said he was excited, and even a little nervous. Who wouldn't be?. Rob Walton, the Broncos' new...
'Let's ride': Denver mayor issues Orange Monday proclamation
DENVER — For the first time in 247 days, it's game day in Broncos Country. As a new era of Denver Broncos football begins Monday night in Seattle, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the day "Orange Monday." In the proclamation, Hancock encourages all citizens of Broncos Country to...
5 places to see elk this fall in Colorado
The elk rut is getting underway in Colorado and will last until mid-October, according to the National Park Service.
Remembering the man responsible for Russell Wilson's mind
SEATTLE — There was no doubt in Trevor Moawad's mind that Russell Wilson was a winner; he knew it from the moment they met. "I think about the first time I met Trevor. I was a kid coming from Wisconsin and I was knocking on the doors of IMG, getting ready for training," Wilson said.
Revenge on his mind? Russell Wilson to face Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'
SEATTLE — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday night to open the season. Wilson spent 10 seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback before being traded this offseason to the Broncos. Wilson's debut in Denver is also the debut of new head coach Nathanial Hackett.
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Denver shooting leaves 1 hurt
DENVER — The area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street is closed while Denver police investigate a shooting. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a report of shots fired in that area. DPD said one victim, a man, has been...
Aurora Public Schools to build new P-8 school in west Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is building a new P-8 school in one of the oldest parts of the city. The new and yet-to-be-named school will be built on the site of the former Lyn Knoll Elementary. APS said the school will serve students in preschool through...
Vakoff 2nd killed in line of duty this year
The death of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff once again shows the danger of working in law enforcement. Vakoff is the second Colorado officer to be shot and killed this year.
