Canby, OR

Canby/Molalla College Life

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 5 days ago
A look at student academic achievement for those men and women from the Canby and Molalla areas at college

Canby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas

Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May.

Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctoral studies, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering in 2017 from Oregon State University.

Mulino student makes SCC honor roll

Luke VanSmoorenburg of Mulino has earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022.

Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hphcA8i00

Local students named to EOU honors list

Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Dundee: Nicholas Vece.

Newberg: Daniel Fuchs, Brooke Hansen, Alexander Warnock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erE8J_0hphcA8i00

Three Molalla students make SNHU president's list

The following students were named to the winter 2022 president's list for Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Molalla: Autumn Youngberg, Dovina Wright and Wendi Salter.

Canby students inducted into PSU honor society

Portland State University students and Canby residents Larissa Brown and Magdalena Espinoza recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.



Canby Herald

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County: Older adults can tackle social isolation

Rod Cook: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides opportunity to remind citizens that help is available.September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and I would like to invite you to reach out and connect with older adults in your family and your community. Older adults in our county are at higher risk of dying from suicide than any other age group, and connection is an essential protective factor. There is obviously a lot going on in our lives as we age. Life-changing transitions like retirement, losing a driver's license or moving out of a longtime home can hit older adults hard. Despite...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Opinion: Clackamas County courthouse deal is bad for us

Steven F. Cade: Our tax dollars on this project will be exported to Canadian hedge fund.Am I the only one who thinks the new courthouse deal is bad? Clackamas County is paying $313 million for a four-story 215,000-square-foot building on suburban greenfield land the county already owns, with pre-existing utility infrastructure and planning. By contrast, Multnomah County paid $324 million on its recently completed (about two years ago) urban, river-shore 17-story 464,700-square-foot courthouse, which required demolition, excavation, a lengthy permitting process and significant utility upgrades. That is, Clackamas County is getting 46% of the building at 96% of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksCanby Legion Auxiliary sets fundraising breakfasts The Canby American Legion Auxiliary will hold a breakfast fundraiser each Sunday. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage and chicken fried steak, as well as eggs cooked to order, hash browns, pancakes, English muffins, biscuits and gravy or just biscuits. Beverage choices are coffee, milk or juice. Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. The Legion Post is at 424 N.W. 1st Ave., but...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

North Marion battles to three-goal draw against Silverton

The Huskies bounced back from a scoreless loss to Hidden Valley thanks to an Aden Carrillo brace SILVERTON, Ore. — It wasn't the way North Marion coach Carlos Perez wanted the contest to end between the Huskies and the Silverton Foxes on Monday, Sept. 12. The two teams battled to a 3-3 draw, with five goals coming in the second half. "I'm a little disappointed, I felt like we were probably a better team," Perez said. "We led twice, we were up 1-0 and then 3-2 up. Unfortunately, we gave some. Defensively we were a little unstructured and they...
SILVERTON, OR
Canby Herald

What to know about Canby's 2022 goals

Here are some key takeaways about the priorities the city defined earlier in the yearIt's been almost six months since the Canby City Council adopted its goals and objectives for 2022. Now, city leaders and staff are reviewing their progress. Council and staff met earlier this year to identify shared goals, priorities and challenges the city faces, including traffic problems, inflation, supply chain issues, American Rescue Plan Act funds and much more. In April, the council and staff approved a list of objectives that included: promoting financial stability, aligning resources toward community growth, planning a transportation system that eases the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby mayor back for another go-round

Despite reservations about seeking a sixth term as mayor, Brian Hodson ultimately decided he still enjoyed the jobRolling into 2022, Canby Mayor Brian Hodson had a decision to make about his future. Hodson, who has decided to seek a sixth term as Canby's mayor, admitted that he wasn't sure he wanted to make another two year commitment to the post. Family concerns and "some of the back and forth amongst the council definitely raised some questions about whether or not I wanted to go down this path again." Hodson will be unopposed in the November General Election, meaning his sixth...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby election candidates are lined up

Seven candidates will vie for three open council seats while Mayor Brian Hodson seeks another termThe stage is set for the open Canby City Council and mayoral seats for the Nov. 8 elections. On Aug. 30, Canby City Recorder Melissa Bisset submitted the certified list of city council and mayoral candidates to Clackamas County for Nov. 8 general election. Canby has three council seats open in this election, all of which are four-year terms. Vying for those open seats will be Brad Clark, James X. Davis, Craig Lewelling, Herman Maldonado, Art Marine, Greg Parker, and Shawn Varwig. In November,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby School District readying for registration

The high school and other district schools have set registration dates, times and some open house eventsAugust has arrived and with it, parent and student eyes start to turn toward a return to school. And with that, there is registration, information and open houses to work through. At the Canby School District, all current and new students should register online at canby.k12.or.us/general-enrollment. Additionally, all the district's schools are holding in-person events to welcome students and families back. Here's a look at what's happening within the CSD. Canby High School: Canby High will hold registration on Aug. 23 and...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine plans 5K benefit race

Scheduled for in-person participation on Sept. 25 at Clackamas Community College, a virtual option is also available.Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine invites participants to register for its second annual 5K Run, Walk or Roll for Healthcare. The race is scheduled for in-person participation on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City Campus near Clairmont Hall. The race is open to participants of all abilities and ages and has a virtual option so participants from across the country can run, walk or roll the 5K. The event costs $35 per person, and participants receive a free T-shirt with registration. Proceeds...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Letters to the editor

Providing clarity on the wastewater issue and pondering the accuracy of Drazan's claims; Sept. 7, 2022 issueDrazan's words, attack on Dems ring hollow To the editor: Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate and Canby resident Christine Drazan has a crime problem. She is traveling the state, condemning Democrats as the party of crime, decay and lawlessness. Her words ring hollow. Miss Drazan's hand-picked successor, Rep. Hieb (R-Canby), was recently arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. In fact, he had a criminal record before he was appointed to represent Canby. Drazan knew about his criminal...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

CHS slates back-to-school event Aug. 31

Community unites to welcome incoming freshmen as their high school careers begin. School starts Sept. 6, but Canby High School leaders hope students will stop by for a burger before that. With help from local partners, the school is hosting a back-to-school event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the entire school community to welcome incoming freshmen, enjoy a meal together, and hold an open house. Burgerville donated 1,000 burgers for the event and Cutsforth's Market 1,200 cookies. With donations from the CHS Booster Club and Sysco as...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Scout troop lends aid to Urkaine

The first-aid kit project grew out of a desire by one young Scout to make a difference for the injured. A member of a Canby Boy Scout troop is trying to help the people of Ukraine through Scouts in that country. Twelve-year-old Thomas Trevillian, a Woodburn resident who belongs to Canby Boy Scout Troop 258, wanted to create pocket first-aid kits (PFAK) in support of the Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization. The PFAKs will be sent to Scouts in Ukraine and distributed to people to administer emergency care to individuals who are wounded in the fighting. To that end,...
CANBY, OR
