Dump or gem? Kansas State stadium critiqued by Sports Illustrated
Kansas State University's Bill Snyder Family Stadium was the subject of recent criticism in a Sports Illustrated article.
Western State Bank introduces coin challenge tobenefit area schools
Garden City, Kan.– Several area schools are competing in Western State Bank’s “Bring in the Dough. Coin Challenge.” The Challenge acts as a fundraiser for the schools, while helping bring more coins. back into circulation. Per the fundraiser, schools compete to raise the highest amount of...
Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Conference Opener Against Kansas State
The kickoff time for Brent Venables' Big 12 head coaching debut was announced on Monday morning.
Road construction to shut down 14th Ave in Dodge City
Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Starting Monday, September 19th after 8:00 am, the north bound bridge of 14th Ave. over the Arkansas River will be closed for repairs. The repair work will be done on the girders located under the bridge. No work will be done to the bridge deck, and all work will take place from the riverbed. Once the repairs are completed and cured, the bridge will be opened to traffic. The repair work is anticipated to take 10 days.
Fall Cleanup to be held September 26th – October 7th
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Now would be a great time to clean up the old furniture and junk in the alleys. The Garden City 2022 Fall Cleanup Program will be held during the last week of September and. the first week of October 2022. The free pick-up service...
12 Teachers named Semi-Finalists for Crystal Apple Award
The Crystal Apple Committee of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced semi-finalists for this year’s Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition program. This is the 27th year of the program honoring the finest educators in Finney County. The Crystal Apple Committee is made up of representatives from the...
Lyon Co. car flips, sends 2 to hospital
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash […]
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Video records man stealing license plate in store parking lot Tuesday p.m.
Police are looking for the person who stole a license plate from a 73-year-old Salina woman's minivan while the vehicle was parked at a store Tuesday afternoon. The woman had gone into Dollar Tree, 1201 W. Crawford Street, leaving her 43-year-old daughter sitting in her 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Hispanic male pulled in next to the vehicle in a black Dodge Caravan.
Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials
Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME; Akinjayeju, John; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
City staff and City Commission discuss issue of panhandlers
After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street. Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward...
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
Suspect sought after coworkers battered in southwest Salina
Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Tree limb-laden trailer burns in west Salina; SFD rules arson
Police are investigating an arson after a trailer loaded with tree limbs was set ablaze Friday evening in west Salina. Salina police and firefighters responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 700 block of Willow Drive at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday. The eight-foot by 10-foot metal framed trailer had wooden floorboards and side supports, and was loaded with tree limbs, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
