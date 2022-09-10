Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Starting Monday, September 19th after 8:00 am, the north bound bridge of 14th Ave. over the Arkansas River will be closed for repairs. The repair work will be done on the girders located under the bridge. No work will be done to the bridge deck, and all work will take place from the riverbed. Once the repairs are completed and cured, the bridge will be opened to traffic. The repair work is anticipated to take 10 days.

