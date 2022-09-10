ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ronald Reagan
Charlie Crist
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president 'would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence'

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times. Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's...
POTUS
U.S. Department of Justice
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS

