Liepold's to open for legendary fall festivities Sept. 17

Boring farm welcomes family, friends, magical creatures for autumnal activities.

For many who have frequented Liepold Family Farms' Fall Festival over the years, they know you come for the corn maze and stay for the gourd-geous views of the pumpkin patch, fields and Mount Hood.

Fortunately for those unfamiliar with the autumnal activities hosted at 14480 S.E. Richey Road in Boring every September and October — and for those who've made slingshotting apples into the air at the apple-pult a yearly tradition — Fall Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 17.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open weekends only through September and daily in October.

Every year the event has a theme, which shapes the corn maze and overall festival experience. This year that theme is Monsters, Myths and Legends, so those who visit the farm will not only encounter a plethora of family-friendly games and activities, but a collection of magical creatures wandering the grounds.

As is traditional, the event will include:

a corn maze

a dark maze

the apple slingshot

a children's pavilion (modified for COVID-19 safety)

hayrides

a dead-end challenge in the corn maze

orange pumpkins for sale for 50 cents per pound

specialty pumpkins, squash and gourds for sale for 75 cents per pound

New to the festival, besides the legendary theme, is a festival-wide scavenger hunt. Throughout the grounds, visitors can find codes to scan for fun facts about the history and geography of the farm and area.

"If you understand your history, you make better decisions about your community," said Michelle Liepold Krummenacker, who is coordinating the festival. "I think there has been a lot of divisiveness and isolation in the pandemic, and understanding your history brings people back together, and it makes room for everybody at the table, and I think garners understanding and empathy. We want to have space for every kind of family here."

In sticking with the theme, another new activity will be a gnome hunt around the farm, which could prove cathartic — and rewarding — for those who have spent years mastering finding Waldo. There will be 16 gnomes hiding and those who find all of them win a sweet prize.

This year will also welcome the return of the traditional children's pavilion for the tiny tykes' enjoyment in the barn. This was not offered during the height of the pandemic for safety purposes.

As such, Krummenacker said she most looks forward to "a post-pandemic return to the festival."

"The kids' pavilion is going to be set up again, and we don't have to monitor math and people can really just be outside on 80 acres and explore and not be fear driven. It's like a return to normal traditions."

That said, the staff do still wear masks, but they are not required for patrons.

Krummenacker said the food offerings on weekends are set to be more extensive this year, so on top of the typical barbecue, there will be new food vendors selling pizza, Mexican food and more on a rotating schedule.

Tickets for the festival are $20 for an adult's full pass and $15 for a kid's pass (for those ages 2-13). For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit liepoldfarms.com/fall-festival.

