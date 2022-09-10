Read full article on original website
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 14): Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls soccer survive test from Cheltenham
PW 3, Cheltenham 0: This was a tight one for 30 minutes until senior forward Angelina Balcer finally broke through for the Colonials. Ella Clark and freshman Marleigh Burton also added goals. Defenders Kate Yocom, Brianna Reynolds and Katie Lukens were stout defensively and helped goalie Caitlyn Dinh keep her first clean sheet of the season.
Chester County Week Four football previews
We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play
POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
Souderton knocks off CB West in battle of SOL Colonial unbeatens
FRANCONIA >> Souderton and Central Bucks West both took positives out of their Suburban One League Colonial Division matchup Tuesday evening at Souderton Area High School. The Indians scored two goals in the fourth quarter to pick up a 4-3 win and stay perfect through five games this season. The...
West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
Fisher’s healing touch allows Upper Perkiomen to top Owen J. Roberts in PAC final rematch
RED HILL >> The scars – both figurative and literal – were fully on display. How else to describe what the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team was left with after their meetings with Owen J. Roberts in 2021? First was the 5-0 regular season trouncing on Sept. 30, then the gutting 3-0 defeat in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 21.
DLN Local Roundup: Unionville downs Mt. St. Joe’s in key girls golf nonleague contest
The Unionville girls golf squad secured a 167-175 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday in a key non-league clash of two of District 1’s top programs. Senior standout Mary Dunigan grabbed medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37. She was three-over through three holes, but played the final six...
Upper Dublin’s defense stays strong in win over Hatboro-Horsham
HORSHAM >> Upper Dublin’s defense has been phenomenal this season. Entering Monday’s game against Hatboro-Horsham, the Cardinals posted shutouts in four of their five games. Make it five out of six. Upper Dublin scored early and kept the Hatters off the board to pick up a 1-0 Suburban...
La Salles scores 5 goals in 2nd half, rolls past Lansdale Catholic
SPRINGFIELD >> Seth Michalak provided the breakthrough and La Salle boys soccer’s offense broke out late in the second half to pull away from Lansdale Catholic Tuesday afternoon. Michalak finally ended the Philadelphia Catholic League contest’s scoreless stalemate with 26:17 remaining in regulation while Dom Lupinacci’s tally at 15:21...
North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area
TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
Without its superstar, Whippets still cruise past Red Raiders
DOWNINGTOWN >> It is a unique situation, but one that many high school golf teams would love to have: Downingtown West’s top player, Nick Gross, is one of the nation’s top amateur golfers. But that also means that he hasn’t always been able to compete so far this season for the Whippets.
Cougars blank WC East in weather-shortened contest
WEST GOSHEN >> High School girls soccer games usually lasts 40 minutes, sometimes longer. But, on Monday evening, it took a little less for Downingtown East to come away with a 2-0 victory over West Chester East in a Ches-Mont League National Division contest that was called almost midway through the second half due to lightning in the area.
OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1
Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
