santansun.com
Chandler makes a statement in San Diego
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
West Valley View
Family expands their franchise business
New to the Valley, Jeff Walters and his family acquired two Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Glendale area. They opened another in Buckeye on Friday, Sept. 9. “We have two stores that are open in Glendale already; We bought those from an existing franchisee,” Walters said. “So, opening...
Glendale Star
Student Chronicles
Cameron Mullinax of Glendale was named to the dean’s academic honor list at Baylor University’s College of Arts & Sciences in Waco, Texas, for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours. Info: baylor.edu.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
AZFamily
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
Glendale Star
Mission 57 provides access to school meals
GENYOUth Mission 57: End Student Hunger, a program to equip schools in high-need communities with grab-and-go school meal packages to tackle food insecurity in Arizona, is being extended to schools in the Glendale Elementary School District (GESD). At an event at GESD’s office, it was given 11 grab-and-go meal packages,...
fabulousarizona.com
New Tempe Restaurant: Anoche Cantina
Anoche Cantina, a new Tempe restaurant and nightlife concept brought to the Valley from Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), is now open on Mill Avenue. Craving a unique take on the taco? You’re in luck!. Anoche Cantina (anoche meaning “last night” in Spanish) is the first Arizona-based concept from AHG...
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
Glendale Star
Medieval charity ball to kick off ABT’s upcoming season
Arizona Broadway Theatre’s annual fundraising ball has been taken over by King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table this year, and all Valley residents are in for a memorable evening. The professional theater is hosting a Monty Python-inspired charity ball, dubbed “Spam-a-palooza: A Knight You’ll Never Forget,”...
iheart.com
3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season
Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda. Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:. Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days. Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn...
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New Location
Enjoy a fried chicken sandwich.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. There’s no stopping the progress of fried chicken sandwiches. It is one of the fastest-growing segments of the fast food industry, with new chains popping up as well as current chains expanding at record rates. What was once niche restaurants located in smaller markets has changed, seemingly overnight, all for the betterment of those who love a quality chicken sandwich. And for residents in metro Phoenix, a new location has just opened up in the past week.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
azbigmedia.com
The Reserve at San Tan in Gilbert sells for $53.1M
Newmark announced it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
AZFamily
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
