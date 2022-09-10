Do the math: Oysters can’t be the cure-all for a clean Chesapeake Bay

Many years ago, marine biologist Roger Newell of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, now a professor emeritus, approximated that a single oyster could filter 50 gallons of water per day (gpd) under ideal conditions and oysters could have once (pre-1870s) filtered the Bay’s entire volume every three days.

Then, a number of years later, he re-evaluated and reduced the estimate to 30 gpd, because “ideal conditions” for oysters do not exist everywhere in the Bay and its tidal waters.