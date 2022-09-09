Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Easton Home, a fixture in the city since the 19th century, is closing
Longtime Easton Home nursing facility scheduled to close in mid-November because of reduced demand for personal care residential living.
walnutport.com
Despite lawsuit, Lehigh County approves 5 ballot drop boxes for the 2022 general election in November
Lehigh County approved drop boxes for the Nov. 8 general election despite a lawsuit over their use by former Trump administration officials.
walnutport.com
Group founded by former Trump officials sues Lehigh County over ballot drop boxes; DA Jim Martin has suggested remedies similar to what plaintiffs demand
The plaintiffs want the county to limit access to ballot drop boxes and to station observers to confirm people are dropping only their own ballots unless certified to do otherwise. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Parkland confirms schools to reopen Monday
Parkland schools will reopen Monday, the district confirmed on Sunday. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutport.com
Shooting threat closed Parkland schools for two days, South Whitehall police say
A shooting threat prompted Parkland School District officials to cancel in-person classes Thursday and Friday, South Whitehall police said.
walnutport.com
South Whitehall Police seek help finding endangered person
The South Whitehall Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find an endangered person.
walnutport.com
Big investment finally coming to Allentown’s riverfront neighborhoods. Will gentrification come with it?
Allentown’s 1st and 6th wards are going to be transformed by new development, but what will it do for the residents who have lived there for decades?
walnutport.com
Beer making is not easy. I’ll prove it at Bethlehem’s Apple Days festival this weekend
Navigating the steps to make a beer is not that difficult, but producing something that tastes good enough to share with friends, family, and paying customers is another matter. Source: Morningcall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutport.com
Adam Sandler coming to the Lehigh Valley
The funnyman, SNL alumn, and film star will play Oct. 21 at Allentown’s PPL Center.
Comments / 0