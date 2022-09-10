Genesee church celebrating 103rd
After a lengthy delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of St. John Lutheran Church in Genesee will finally get to celebrate the church’s 103rd anniversary.
Worship service, followed by a parishwide picnic, which is open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church at 648 W. Ash Ave., in Genesee. Besides dinner, dessert and activities for all ages, the congregation also will formally install its new part-time pastor, Peg Harvey-Marose, of Lewiston.
Comments / 0