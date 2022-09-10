ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

ksl.com

Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon

What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard

PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found

GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT
ksl.com

3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery

SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
SANDY, UT

