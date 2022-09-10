Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Best of the West: BYU takes over No. 1 ahead of showdown at Oregon
What title, you ask? The Cougars stands as the two-time defending champions of the West — unofficially, of course. In 2020, they were the best team in the western third of the country by default. Unlike Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, BYU played played a full season and finished with a 10-1 record.
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
Water woes: Contamination in Sunset, Pleasant Grove; flooding in Salt Lake City
SUNSET — Some Utahns across the state are experiencing water woes — from contaminated drinking water to flooding. Residents of Sunset and Pleasant Grove should take caution before drinking water from their tap, as each city is flushing the water system to eliminate contaminants. Sunset City over-fluoridation of...
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
What's next for the proposed tiny home village on Salt Lake City's west side?
SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed tiny home village to house Salt Lake City's chronically homeless is nearing its final steps — but the Salt Lake City Council isn't quite ready to roll out the welcome mat. As Salt Lake City continues to struggle with homelessness, the proposed...
Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day
SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
'Always positive': Friends remember man killed while riding bike in Murray
MURRAY — Friends and neighbors are remembering a man who was killed while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Brad Collins, 38, was riding to the TRAX station when he was hit by a vehicle on Vine Street at Cottonwood Street. The street Collins lived on is now...
Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard
PARK CITY — A Park City resident and two sheriff's deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it's something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. "It's just so magical to have wildlife...
West Jordan neighborhood at wit's end over 'infestation' of skunks, raccoons
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan neighborhood says it's experiencing a nuisance infestation that has neighbors at their wit's end in their own homes. They say skunks are spraying dogs and raccoons are wandering the streets. Neighbors want something done to help the problem, and they're hoping the city...
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
14-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped from Grantsville has been found
GRANTSVILLE — The 14-year-old girl who went missing from Grantsville on Sept. 10 has been found and returned to her family Tuesday evening, according to the Grantsville Police Department. Earlier Tuesday, the Grantsville police said the case of then-missing 14-year-old Alexia Nicolee Linarez Jauregui was a kidnapping. Grantsville Police...
Man threatens to shoot up West Valley business, is stopped while en route, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Quick action by police may have prevented a workplace shooting. Rhuan Campbell, 48, was arrested Monday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism and possessing a weapon with intent to assault. According to West Valley police, Campbell began sending his former employer concerning text...
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
3 face charges tied to killing at Salt Lake parking garage, but none for murder
SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against three men in connection with the 2018 killing of a man inside the Exchange Place parking garage. But none of the three was charged with murder. On Sept. 15, 2018, David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed during...
3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
Criminal charges dropped against 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star
SALT LAKE CITY — A criminal case against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Martha Cosby, accusing her of harboring a minor, was dismissed last week after prosecutors determined there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial. The charges, filed in May 2021, accused...
Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery
SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
Moochie's restaurant robbed; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie's Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Business owners hope their surveillance video will help catch the thief. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person...
Jury finds Taylorsville man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter on Friday after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for...
