Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pictured with King Charles for the first time since the Queen's death as they waited to receive the late monarch's coffin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles were at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it was transported from Scotland.
Locarno Film Festival to Adopt Gender Neutral Performance Awards
The Locarno Film Festival is switching to gender-neutral categories starting from next year’s 2023 edition. The prominent Swiss fest dedicated to global indie cinema is following in the footsteps of the Berlin Film Festival, which in 2021 awarded its first gender neutral acting prize. Unlike Berlin, however, Locarno will hand out two gender-neutral prizes for best performance in both the fest’s main competition and its Cineasti del Presente competition for first and second works. When Berlin did away with awards for the best actor and actress it subbed them with single gender neutral prizes for best leading performance and best supporting performance. “As...
Comments / 0