News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries
BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
News Channel Nebraska
Interim HC Mickey Joseph focused on Oklahoma, players in first week
LINCOLN - It’s a new era for Husker football. Scott Frost is out as head coach, Mickey Joseph in as interim head coach. In his first few days at the helm, Joseph said his focus is getting the team in the right mindset for the future. “My number one...
News Channel Nebraska
Irene F. Kuenning
Irene F. Kuenning, 104 of Syracuse, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1918, to William & Mary (Kastens) Genthe at their home northwest of Syracuse. Irene attended school at district 38 and graduated after 8th grade. She then worked for many families around the area, doing any job around the house or farm that needed to be done. On December 31, 1941, she married Melvin Kuenning at her parents house just before he left for the service. Together they worked on their farm, and later she worked for 10 years at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Could the former college coach be angling for an opportunity in Lincoln?
News Channel Nebraska
Ol' Red 99.5 'How Mow Will He Go' contest concludes with mower ride
FAIRBURY, NE — It was a nice morning drive down Highway 136 in southeast Nebraska with one goal. to give away a mower. Ol’ Red 99.5’s Trevor Steinmeyer drove a Hustler Rapter Zero-turn mower west from Beatrice until he ran out of gas. Listeners were tasked with guessing how far the T-Man would make it. The person whose guess was closest to the mileage traveled on the trip would win the mower.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn residence engulfed in flames Monday evening
AUBURN-Auburn and Johnson fire departments responded to a house fire in Auburn after 4 p.m. Monday. The fire was located at the residence of 2403 O street. At least one person was transported from the scene by the Auburn Rescue Squad. According to the State Fire Marshal, details of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn pursues phase 3 downtown revitalization
AUBURN – Ceylon Herath and Mary Brown of Southeast Nebraska Development District met with the Auburn City Council Monday regarding phase 3 of its downtown revitalization program. Herath: “If the board approves tonight, this phase will help fund some more deeper public infrastructure improvements, structural improvements …”
News Channel Nebraska
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 surrounded by family at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Wymore to Alvin F. and Elizabeth “Betty” Arlene (Wake) Howard. Mary attended grade school and high school in Wymore and earned her GED in 1980. She married Donald A. Robinson in 1962 at the Wymore Church of Christ and to that union were born 4 children. They later divorced in 1977 but remained friends. Mary worked mainly in the health care field as a CNA for 36 years. She had various interests and hobbies such as reading, puzzles, bible study, loved plants and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council considers park master plan
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council will consider a master plan for Williams Park at its meeting tonight. The agenda also includes a discussion on the lawn/leaf pile, the city budget, and the sheriff’s report. Sheriff Colin Caudill reports 404 hours logged at Syracuse with 97 calls for...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. -- One man is dead following an accident at a central Nebraska grain silo. It happened at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property.
News Channel Nebraska
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. -- A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told KSNB Local 4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
