AppleCare+ now comes with ‘unlimited’ repairs
We spend a lot of time talking about the latest Apple devices, but that’s not all they released last week. A quiet edit to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions now means there is no limit on the number of covered repairs. That’s right, unlimited repairs on AppleCare+, as long...
Review: BDI Centro 6452-2 standing desk – Premium looks
We all know that sitting down all day is just as bad as being on our feet for the same length of time. That’s why adjustable standing desks were invented, and they’re a real lifesaver for your posture. To use one daily, they need to have some core...
Google Play Store to delay review posting
A new change to the Google Play Store promises to be better for users. Google will delay any reviews and ratings for 24 hours before publicly showing them. This change will hopefully cut down on the widespread practice of review bombing. That’s when multiple users post the same scores within a short time, driving down the average score of the app.
Discord chats are now available to all Xbox gamers
The long-awaited Discord and Xbox integration has finally made its way to the public after months of testing. But that doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a standalone Discord app for your Xbox console. Revealed in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier this week, Xbox...
Amazon refreshes Kindle range with USB-C and better screens
Amazon has refreshed the entry-level Kindle, which now features USB-C for the first time. It’s also getting many other improvements, all for a low $99 price. Amazon has put a 300 ppi display into the base Kindle this year. The same pixel density as the Paperwhite, offering “laser-quality” text and images.
Logitech’s latest webcam can tilt to show the contents of your desk
The pandemic might be over, but remote working is here to stay. No amount of foot-stomping from realtors, retrograde politicians, or Tim Cook will change that. Swiss peripherals giant Logitech has been a net beneficiary of the changing face of office work, selling record levels of keyboards, mice, and web-conferencing gear. Today, it released a slew of new devices aimed at the work-from-home crowd.
iOS 16’s battery percentage icon will only show on these devices
When iOS 16 was in the beta stages, Apple returned the battery percentage icon to the status bar. Now Apple has officially confirmed that the icon is staying in iOS 16, but some devices are left out. The good news is that most iPhones can use the battery percentage icon...
The PowerMate is a versatile charger for all of your devices
With all of our various electronic devices these days, it can be a bit of a hassle to keep everything charged up at all times. That is until the Hapwer PowerMate came along. The Hapwr PowerMate is an all-in-one charger with super fast charging and multiple ports. It offers powerful charging, with 105W and 145W options that will keep your devices juiced up quickly and efficiently.
Facebook will be killing “Neighborhoods” come October 1
Come October 1, Facebook will be killing Neighborhoods, its Nextdoor clone. The news of its impending end was first spotted by industry analyst Matt Navarra. The soon-to-be-rested community-based feature has been in testing across the US and Canada since 2020. It encouraged users to share posts, groups, and marketplaces around their neighborhoods.
Get an Apple TV HD for under $100 on Amazon
Apple TV deals don’t come around often. Right now, on Amazon, you can get all three of the latest Apple TV models with deep discounts. The Apple TV HD is perfect if you don’t need a 4K picture. It’s currently under $100, which is an insane price for a capable 1080p streamer.
The OKMO G2000 solar generator is a great alternative to fossil fuel energy
Countries across the globe are experiencing more blackouts due to struggling electrical grids. Homeowners, tenants, and business owners are looking for green-efficiency energy alternatives. There is no doubt that the current energy situation in Europe is looking dire for millions of people. The EU’s decision to cut off oil from...
New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features
Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
