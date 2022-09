SOUTH BEND — A former Elkhart Police officer has been convicted of three counts of wire fraud related to a gas station investment scheme.

Junaid Gulzar, 32, of Goshen, was found guilty following a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson announced. Gulzar was convicted of all three counts of wire fraud, which he faced after his indictment in March.