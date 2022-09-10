Roger Federer has announced his retirement from competitive tennis. Considered by many to be the greatest player in the sport’s history, Federer, now 41, said in a statement that his appearance at the Laver Cup in London next week will be his final ATP event. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” the Swiss athlete wrote in a statement. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear....

TENNIS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO