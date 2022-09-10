ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for entries in art competition

By TRUTH STAFF
 5 days ago

ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art is calling for entries for the 44th Elkhart Juried Regional featuring more than $26,000 in awards.

This all-media competition open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.

