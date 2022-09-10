Frisco Reedy makes history with win against crosstown rival Lone Star

By Cody Thorn

FRISCO - For the first time in school history, Reedy picked up a win against crosstown foe Lone Star.

The Lions made a late defensive stand and held off a late charge by the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Rangers, winning 13-7 at David Kuykendall Stadium on Friday night.

“It's obviously a goal to take out the perennial powerhouse,” Reedy coach Chad Cole said. “They have great teams year after year. So to have a team that can compete is what you look for.”

Neither team scored in the second half, but the Rangers got within 10 yards of scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds.

Lone Star (2-1, 0-1 6-5A district play) took over with a little more than four minutes left and slowly started to move down the field against what had been a tough Lions’ defense.

Reedy (3-0, 1-0) drew a pair of pass interference penalties that kept the drive going for Lone Star.

Bennett Fryman, Lone Star’s third-string quarterback, threw a pair of first-down passes as well, but facing a fourth-and-1 at the 18-yard line, the Rangers called a time out.

Linebacker/defensive end Robert Sippio came in at quarterback and got the ball. He then ran 8 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 10 with less than a minute left.

The outcome of the game perhaps changed on the next play.

Sippio stayed in at quarterback and got the snap. He quickly tossed the ball to Gerald Harris on a jet sweep.

It went nowhere - in fact, they lost 5 yards after defensive lineman Aidan Wilder was there to blow up the play.

“I was just going to my gap and I wasn't blocked,” said the defensive lineman, who played on the junior varsity last year. “I look up and I see the quarterback with the ball. So, I just went to him.

"I don’t think it made the game what it was, it was all the work everyone put in made it the game it was, but it was an enjoyable play.”

Added Cole, “It was a good momentum shift if you can have them on a drive like that. I think it really instilled we had some juice left.”

Three straight incomplete passes ended the game, including a fourth-down pass into the end zone that fell to the ground.

It was the first loss for Lone Star against another Frisco school since 2015.

The only score that happened in the second half was called back, a big play considering the final score.

Lone Star's Jaylon Braxton returned a punt 75 yards for a score with seven minutes left in the third quarter that would have tied the game, but a holding call took the points off the board.

All of the points came in the first half.

Reedy’s Jackson Runyan booted field goals of 33 and 35 yards in the first half, the latter coming off a turnover.

Lone Star went up 7-6 on a touchdown pass from Fryman - a Texas A&M baseball pledge - to Chris Viveros with about four minutes left in the second.

A big play by linebacker Khalil Smith, on defense, helped set up the go-ahead score for Reedy.

Facing a fourth-and-1, Smith took a direct snap and ran 43 yards.

“It's our heavy back kitchen and that's our middle linebacker who's an absolute stud and he just wasn't gonna be denied,” Cole said. “He is an impact player on both sides of the ball.”

Reedy called a timeout with six seconds left in the first half.

Then, running back Dennis Moody got the snap and threw a jump pass to Joshua Goines with two seconds left to give Reedy the lead back for the final time.