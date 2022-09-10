ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco Reedy makes history with win against crosstown rival Lone Star

By Cody Thorn
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4YSq_0hphONc100

By Cody Thorn

FRISCO - For the first time in school history, Reedy picked up a win against crosstown foe Lone Star.

The Lions made a late defensive stand and held off a late charge by the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Rangers, winning 13-7 at David Kuykendall Stadium on Friday night.

“It's obviously a goal to take out the perennial powerhouse,” Reedy coach Chad Cole said. “They have great teams year after year. So to have a team that can compete is what you look for.”

Neither team scored in the second half, but the Rangers got within 10 yards of scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds.

Lone Star (2-1, 0-1 6-5A district play) took over with a little more than four minutes left and slowly started to move down the field against what had been a tough Lions’ defense.

Reedy (3-0, 1-0) drew a pair of pass interference penalties that kept the drive going for Lone Star.

Bennett Fryman, Lone Star’s third-string quarterback, threw a pair of first-down passes as well, but facing a fourth-and-1 at the 18-yard line, the Rangers called a time out.

Linebacker/defensive end Robert Sippio came in at quarterback and got the ball. He then ran 8 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 10 with less than a minute left.

The outcome of the game perhaps changed on the next play.

Sippio stayed in at quarterback and got the snap. He quickly tossed the ball to Gerald Harris on a jet sweep.

It went nowhere - in fact, they lost 5 yards after defensive lineman Aidan Wilder was there to blow up the play.

“I was just going to my gap and I wasn't blocked,” said the defensive lineman, who played on the junior varsity last year. “I look up and I see the quarterback with the ball. So, I just went to him.

"I don’t think it made the game what it was, it was all the work everyone put in made it the game it was, but it was an enjoyable play.”

Added Cole, “It was a good momentum shift if you can have them on a drive like that. I think it really instilled we had some juice left.”

Three straight incomplete passes ended the game, including a fourth-down pass into the end zone that fell to the ground.

It was the first loss for Lone Star against another Frisco school since 2015.

The only score that happened in the second half was called back, a big play considering the final score.

Lone Star's Jaylon Braxton returned a punt 75 yards for a score with seven minutes left in the third quarter that would have tied the game, but a holding call took the points off the board.

All of the points came in the first half.

Reedy’s Jackson Runyan booted field goals of 33 and 35 yards in the first half, the latter coming off a turnover.

Lone Star went up 7-6 on a touchdown pass from Fryman - a Texas A&M baseball pledge - to Chris Viveros with about four minutes left in the second.

A big play by linebacker Khalil Smith, on defense, helped set up the go-ahead score for Reedy.

Facing a fourth-and-1, Smith took a direct snap and ran 43 yards.

“It's our heavy back kitchen and that's our middle linebacker who's an absolute stud and he just wasn't gonna be denied,” Cole said. “He is an impact player on both sides of the ball.”

Reedy called a timeout with six seconds left in the first half.

Then, running back Dennis Moody got the snap and threw a jump pass to Joshua Goines with two seconds left to give Reedy the lead back for the final time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6XE4_0hphONc100
View the 16 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Wild high school brawl results in both teams ejected

Football is inherently violent, and it’s always a shame to watch teams go outside the rules and fight. That’s exactly what happened Friday night in Dallas, Texas, during a high school football game between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders and the Dallas Roosevelt Mustangs. The Highlanders led...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Football
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
Education
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas￼

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Andre Emmett Murder: Trial begins in killing of ex-NBA player

DALLAS - The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter High superstar Andre Emmett, who was killed in September 2019 near his Dallas home is now underway. Emmett's mother took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rangers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Frisco Reedy#Lions#Defen
SMU Daily Campus

Severity of heavy rain, water leakage, and flash floods affect SMU

DALLAS – Residential commons and buildings across Southern Methodist University experienced ceiling leaks and flooding Sept. 4 after the severe storms hitting the area. Heavy rain and wind emerged throughout the community on Sunday for students and facilities trying to transport home and seek shelter. The storm impacted cars on the Boulevard, and caused power outages and leaking in buildings.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
DALLAS, TX
townandtourist.com

20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
DALLAS, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native charged with murder in Dallas shooting

Vicksburg native Javis Dixon, 26, is facing murder charges after a weekend shooting in Dallas, Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas police responded to a shooting at Big T Plaza at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 36-year-old Corderro Robinson was involved in an argument that escalated,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Dallas Weekly

African American Leadership Institute Draws Large Audience, Little Media Coverage

Leaders from a range of public policy areas were joined by a sizable audience turnout at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, September 10 for the 6th annual African American Leadership Institute’s (AALI) 6th Annual Policy Summit. It was the institute’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The day featured a full agenda of panelists and speakers discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the African American community.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy