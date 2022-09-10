How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 3: Nixa knocks off Carthage in Top 10 matchup

By Chris Geinosky

Here’s a look at the Week 2 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25.

1. Christian Brothers College (2-1) defeated St. Louis University High 63-35

Coming off an out-of-state loss against nationally ranked East St. Louis (Ill)., CBC racked up 771 total yards (518 rushing) in a resounding victory against SLUH. The game marked the 100th game in the rivalry. The Jr. Bills lead the all-time series 53-45-2. However, the Cadets have now won 21 straight head-to-head matchups dating back to 2006.

2. Liberty North (3-0) defeated Rockhurst 10-7

For the third straight game, the Eagles have surrendered exactly seven points. One of the best defenses in the state, Liberty North hauled in two key interceptions (one in the end zone and one at the 2-yard line) to prevent points and forced a game-winning turnover on downs near midfield with 90 seconds left.

3. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (2-1) lost to Neuqua Valley (Ill.) 21-20

The Dragons’ 13-game winning streak dating back to last season came to a halt, dropping a nailbiter that went down to the game’s final two minutes. St. Mary’s lost only one game during last year’s state championship run, and it came in this same Week 3 matchup with a Neuqua Valley (Ill.) team ranked in the Illinois Class 8A state poll.

4. Carthage (2-1) lost to No. 7 Nixa 22-21

Luke Gall had another big night running with the football, finishing with 173 yards and two scores on the ground. But it wasn’t enough as the Carthage defense could not protect a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead. The Tigers’ desperation final drive with less than two minutes left in the game ended with an interception.

5. Lee’s Summit North (2-1) defeated Staley 47-21

The Broncos, who led 28-0 at halftime, piled up 523 yards of total offense in the game. The two-headed quarterback monster of Maxxwell Ford (6 of 7 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns) and Elijah Leonard (9 of 13 passing for 76 yards and one score) combined to pass for 214 yards and three TDs, while Tanner Howes rushed for 94 yards and a score.

6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0) defeated St. Dominic 45-3

In his third career start, sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine III completed 10 of 13 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns. He threw for 252 of those yards and four of those scores in the first half when Lutheran opened a 33-3 lead. Senior running back Allen Mitchell scored three times, two rushing and one receiving.

7. Nixa (3-0) defeated No. 4 Carthage 22-21

Down by seven points in the fourth quarter, Nixa scored a touchdown with 1:57 to play in the game and then converted a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Connor Knatcal to Gaven Krans. Ramone Green Jr. rushed for 128 yards and one touchdown, helping put Nixa in the driver’s seat atop the Central Ozark Conference.

8. Francis Howell (3-0) defeated Lutheran North 42-21

Lutheran North scored the first touchdown of the night less than two minutes into the game, but the Vikings scored 42 of the next 49 points. Francis Howell led 14-7 at halftime and stretched the lead to as many as 28 points thanks in part to three touchdowns from Jude James.

9. De Smet Jesuit (1-2) defeated Chaminade College Prep 40-0

It took three weeks, but the Spartans finally got into the win column this season after losing the first two games of the year against high-powered, out-of-state opponents. Chris Cotton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, leading De Smet to its first victory under first-year head coach John Merritt.

10. Smithville (2-1) lost to No. 20 Kearney 20-19

The reigning Class 4 state champions had their 15-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion. In a game that went back and forth all night, the Warriors scored in the game’s final minute on a 10-yard touchdown run by Andrew Hedgecorth but could not convert the ensuing PAT.

11. Raymore-Peculiar (3-0) defeated Liberty 34-31

In a contest that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter, Ray-Pec pulled out the victory thanks to a 64-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Zander Dombrowski to Jaden Reddell with less than four minutes to play. Dombrowski passed for 453 yards and four touchdowns in the game, 226 yards and three scores going to Reddell.

12. MICDS (3-0) defeated Westminster Christian Academy 59-20

The Rams built a 46-6 lead at halftime and steamrolled over Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon.

13. Webb City (2-1) defeated Republic 35-14

Dealing with a plethora of injuries, Webb City had some players step up and keep the Cardinals undefeated (24-0) all-time against Republic. Breckin Galardo was one of those players as he rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Colton Gordon added 67 yards and one score.

14. Lebanon (3-0) defeated Kickapoo 31-10

The Yellowjackets remained perfect on the season by knocking off a third team from Springfield in as many weeks. Clinging to a 10-3 lead late in the third quarter, Lebanon scored three rushing touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to put the game away.

15. Joplin (3-0) defeated Ozark 29-22

Despite trailing most of the night, Joplin pulled out a come-from-behind victory by scoring the final 15 points of the night. Down 22-14 with 10:33 to play, quarterback Hobbs Gooch tossed a pair of long touchdown passes to lead his team to victory – a 43-yarder to Terrance Gibson to tie the score and a 50-yarder to Davin Thomas for the game winner.

16. Helias Catholic (3-0) defeated Battle 58-16

Trailing 16-10 at halftime against a winless team, the Crusaders put the pedal to the medal in the second half by scoring 48 unanswered points. Drew Miller’s 5-yard run staked Helias to a 17-16 lead at the 9:34 mark of the third quarter, and Miller tossed three touchdown passes after that.

17. Lamar (3-0) defeated Monett 49-0

Yes! The perennial Class 2 powerhouse Tigers did it again by posting their third consecutive shutout in three weeks to start the 2022 season. As a comparison, Lamar posted three shutouts all of last year when it finished 13-1 and as the state runner-up.

18. Troy Buchanan (2-1) defeated No. 25 Hannibal 42-40

The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season and withstood a second-half surge from Hannibal star running back Aneyas Williams and the Pirates.

19. Cardinal Ritter (3-0) defeated Duchesne 35-6

The Lions posted a third consecutive convincing victory to start the year. Cardinal Ritter has outscored its opponents 110-13 as the defense has yet to surrender more than one score in any game.

20. Kearney (3-0) defeated No. 10 Smithville 20-19

The Bulldogs were outgained nearly two-to-one (195 yards of total offense for Kearney compared to 394 for Smithville), but the defense forced a pair of turnovers that were equalizers. Kearney snapped an eight-game losing streak against their neighbors to the west.

21. Blair Oaks (3-0) defeated Osage 56-13

Led by dual-threat quarterback Dylan Hair, the Falcons offense has been nearly unstoppable this season. Blair Oaks piled up 56 points this week against Osage, moving the season total to 145 in three games.

22. Valle Catholic (3-0) defeated Fredericktown 59-0

The Warriors scored six rushing touchdowns on the night – three by running back Bryce Giesler. Carson Tucker scored a pair of defensive touchdowns, one on a pick-six and another on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

23. Marquette (3-0) defeated Hazelwood Central 23-7

The Mustangs had a successful debut in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 with a home win against Hazelwood Central on Saturday night.

24. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (3-0) defeated Cameron 45-6

The bad news for the Warriors is that their shutout streak to start the season ended in the second quarter of game number three, but the good news is that’s the only thing that went wrong.

25. Hannibal (1-2) lost to No. 18 Troy Buchanan 42-40

The Pirates gave Troy Buchanan all they could handle in the second half, following a lengthy delay for lightning, but came up just short in the final minutes.

SBLIVE MISSOURI FOOTBALL PAGE

