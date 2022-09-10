ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football owners should take a shot on Sammy Watkins in Week 1

By Fantasy Alarm
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The fantasy football season is officially upon us, and though we seemed to escape the preseason with fewer impact injuries than in years prior, some managers still find themselves in need of Week 1 help from the waiver wire.

If you are mired in such a predicament, fear not, as there are still a few possibilities available. Running backs are always tough to come by this early, but you can boost your roster with a few veteran wideouts likely still available.

With Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard likely to miss Week 1, there are even more questions surrounding the receiving targets for Aaron Rodgers. Though everyone is fawning all over rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, you should set your sights on veteran Sammy Watkins. Yes, that Sammy Watkins. When you stop laughing and are ready to feast, you should continue on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojYI4_0hphOGQw00
Sammy Watkins
AP

The biggest knock on Watkins is that he’s always hurt. We won’t deny that, as he has missed 18 games over the past four years. But he is healthy now and is as notorious for his Week 1 heroics as he is for his season-long absences.

Last season, he had four catches for 96 yards for the Ravens in Week 1 against the Raiders. With the Chiefs, he opened the 2020 season with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown after a mammoth nine grabs for 198 yards and three scores the season before that. We don’t care about his season-long longevity here. We just want to use him for one week, and with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, he really couldn’t be in a better situation.

The big joke in fantasy is that we aren’t looking for Mr. Right when Mr. Right Now is hanging out on your waiver wire. Watkins is the perfect example. You could also look to Detroit’s D.J. Chark, who fits a similar mold. He is often hurt, but he’s healthy now, and with rookie Jameson Williams on the shelf for six weeks, Chark will see all the snaps as the Lions’ No. 2 receiver.

Neither Watkins nor Chark profiles as a full-season option, but both were left untouched in most drafts and should shine early this season. Even if the shine comes off in Week 2.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com . Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections , injury updates and more.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Ravens#American Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy