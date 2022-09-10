Read full article on original website
Maricopa County Parks offers BOGO camping passes
Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion, which allows park visitors who pay the camping fee at a participating desert mountain county park to receive a free night of equal or lesser value during that same stay.
Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location
Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion
One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
Phoenix council rolls out Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan
A comprehensive Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan was unanimously approved by Phoenix city council, along with an allocation of $10 million in annual funding for its implementation, during the Sept. 7 meeting. Traffic fatalities have increased in Phoenix over many years, and the Road Safety Action Plan creates a...
American Legion Post 34 to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
Faces of Freedom, American Legion Post 34’s theme for its 75th anniversary, will host a special evening event to pay homage to National POW/MIA Recognition Day at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. In the United States, the third Friday in September honors POWs and MIAs. Each year since 1989,...
Police release shooting video, audio
Phoenix Police released a critical incident briefing containing audio from 911 calls and police radios and graphic video from security and police body cameras regarding an Aug. 28 shooting spree in North Phoenix that left three dead and five injured, including two police officers. The footage shows the suspect, who...
